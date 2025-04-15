IndyCar Power Rankings: Kyle Kirkwood and Christian Lundgaard inch towards Alex Palou's crown after Long Beach

Andretti Global's Kyle Kirkwood took the victory at the 2025 IndyCar Long Beach Grand Prix after starting the race in pole position. It was his first victory of the season and second at the Long Beach IndyCar circuit. The Andretti Global driver fended off the threat from the championship leader, Alex Palou, to cross the checkered flag in P1.

Ad

There were no cautions during the race, putting any chances of luck in the bin, as the race was purely run on pace. The only strategic plan that made a difference was the starting tires opted by the drivers. Most IndyCar drivers started on soft alternate tires, but those who began on the primary got a huge advantage.

Let's have a look at the IndyCar Power Rankings for the 2025 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

Ad

Trending

#10. Robert Shwartzman

The Prema Racing driver started in P24 but was amongst the few who opted for the hard tires to start on. Robert Shwartzman gained an advantage from the same and was running in the Top 5 of the race at one point in time, setting the same lap time as the leaders.

INDYCAR Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Source: Getty

Shwartzman finished in P18 in a team that's only been on the grid for a couple of races and is still finding its feet within IndyCar.

Ad

#9. Scott Dixon

Not the most fruitful race for a driver of Scott Dixon's caliber, but the CGR driver made the strategy work by starting on hard tires. He started P14 and even led a couple of laps before settling for P8.

A better qualifying result would've definitely put Dixon in the fight for the Top 5. The result at Long Beach was also his 300th Top 10 finish in the IndyCar series

Ad

#8. Kyffin Simpson

Simpson was another one of those drivers who started on the hard tires compound. A poor qualifying effort put the Canadian driver P17 on the grid. However, the CGR driver was able to finish just inside the Top 10 and even led a couple of laps.

#7. Felix Rosenqvist

The MSR driver started on the alternate tires and made up a position on Lap 1 as he overtook Alex Palou. Felix Rosenqvist ran with the leaders for most of the race but eventually lost ground and was overtaken by Christian Lundgaard for the final podium spot.

Ad

Roar Before The 24h - Source: Getty

The team provided inaccurate fuel data to the driver, which forced Rosenqvist to save fuel even when it wasn't required. Nonetheless, still an impressive result for the MSR driver who started P4 and ended in the same spot.

Ad

#6. Sting Ray Robb

The P9 finish at Long Beach was the career-best result for the Juncos Hollinger Racing driver. Sting Ray Robb started the race in P19 on the primary tire and finished inside the Top 10 in P9. The JHR driver also led the race for 12 laps.

#5. Santino Ferrucci

After a dismal qualifying, Santino Ferrucci started the race dead last in P27. However, starting on the primary tires, Ferrucci made up time in the midfield and finished just outside the points in P11.

Ad

#4 Will Power

Despite topping the first practice session, Will Power was eliminated in the first qualifying session and started the race in P13. Using the sheer pace of the Team Penske car, Power was able to push his car and finish P5.

#3. Alex Palou

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver started in P3 and was among the favorites to win the race. However, Kyle Kirkwood had other plans for the championship leader and kept the Spaniard at bay the whole race.

Ad

IMSA WeatherTech Championship Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring - Source: Getty

The three-time IndyCar champion lost a couple of positions at the race start but was able to make up time after the first pitstop. He finished P2 over a couple of seconds behind Kirkwood.

Ad

#2. Christian Lundgaard

The Arrow McLaren driver started outside the Top 10 in P12 after he binned the car into the barrier in second qualifying. The team rebuilt the car on the spare chassis overnight, and Lundgaard put it to good use, finishing the race on the podium after a crucial takeover on Felix Rosenqvist in the last five laps. Starting on the primary tire and running in the clean air up front paid off for the Arrow McLaren driver.

Ad

#1. Kyle Kirkwood - 2025 Indycar Long Beach GP winner

An exceptional performance from the 2023 Long Beach GP winner. The Andretti Global driver took the pole position by over three-tenths to his teammate Colton Herta. Kirkwood was in the effective race lead throughout the race and didn't give Alex Palou even a sniff of the win.

The Andretti Global driver overcut Palou every single time in the pitstop and was able to come out ahead and control the race. He closed the gap to the championship lead and jumped to second in the standings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Bhagi Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.



Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.



When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.



Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport. Know More