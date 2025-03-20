IndyCar president announces "years of darkness" to end before the 2025 Indy 500 as 112-year-old IMS Pagoda gets revived

IndyCar president James Douglas Boles has announced that the Indianapolis Motor Speedway's Pagoda is set to light up once again ahead of the Indy 500. The Pagoda has been on the site since 1913.

The Pagoda, which has stood in some form at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway since 1913, is an integral part of the venue’s identity. Though the current 13-story steel and glass structure was built in 2000, the concept of a control tower at IMS traces back to the vision of Carl Graham Fisher, one of the Speedway’s founders.

Since its inception, the Pagoda has served as a control hub and a landmark at the Brickyard. While the earliest versions adhered more closely to traditional Japanese pagoda designs, the current structure is a modernized version. Between 1957 and 2000, IMS moved away from the pagoda concept, but when a renovation project was undertaken in the late 1990s, the decision was made to bring it back.

Completed in time for the 2000 Indianapolis 500, the new Pagoda stood 90 feet taller than the previous control tower and offered nearly 13 times more square footage. Alongside it, IMS also introduced a new media center, pit lane garages, and a flagman stand, as well as a redesigned road course that connects with the iconic oval.

Ahead of the 2025 Indianapolis 500 race, it has been confirmed by IndyCar president Doug Boles that the Pagoda is set to be lit up once again. He wrote on his X handle:

"After several years of darkness, the top of the @IMS Pagoda will be light again beginning this May! Stay tuned for a Behind the Bricks episode on the entire process!"

RLL Racing driver launches Indy 500 livery

While the IMS Pagoda prepares for its revival, Rahal Letterman Lanigan (RLL) Racing driver Devlin DeFrancesco is making headlines with a unique fan engagement initiative ahead of the 2025 Indy 500. The 25-year-old driver, who will have primary sponsorship from Dogecoin, is letting fans vote on his livery for the prestigious race.

The online vote offers three design choices, each featuring Dogecoin’s iconic Shiba Inu mascot prominently displayed on the car. Voting will remain open until March 26, giving fans an opportunity to have a direct impact on the look of DeFrancesco’s No. 30 RLL Honda. Once the results are announced, the team will finalize the livery in time for preparations leading up to the Indy 500.

Speaking about his association with sponsor Dogecoin, DeFrancesco said (via RACER):

"I first invested in Dogecoin in 2020 and drove everyone crazy, telling anyone that would listen that they needed to own it. It’s not only my favorite crypto, but the plan to become a global currency and drive payment adoption is awesome. I’m pumped to be part of the community and an ambassador for the vision."

The Indy 500 will take place on May 25 this year.

