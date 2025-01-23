IndyCar president Jay Frye reveals plans for a more powerful hybrid system

Last year, IndyCar introduced its first hybrid power units. While fans complained that this tampered with the sport's heritage, this decision endured criticism with support from senior figures. Now, IndyCar president, Jay Frye has teased about how the hybrid power units could soon get more powerful.

Hybrid engines debuted at the Mid-Ohio race in July of last year. The hybrid side of the engines made 120 horsepower and catapulted the total system output over 800hp. Though people showed resentment at first, they soon accepted the new reality.

Subsequently, IndyCar president Frye revealed how the next year would have the same engine formula, with the hybrid power possibly getting increased by as early as 2026:

"So, next year will be the first time we run[hybrid power units] for a full season. Probably the first time we see any kind of really increase, it will be in 2026." [01:44]

The IndyCar president then gave his reaction to the implementation of the hybrid system last year:

"[It's] amazing to see how the drivers became more used to it... It became more of a tool that they you know at their disposal. So, you know really good obviously next year will be the first year we have it at the Indy 500, which would be different so next year will be kind of status quo, look at it differently '26 you know going forward."

Drivers soon adapted to the new power units and Alex Palou became the first championship winner in the hybrid era of IndyCar.

Drivers give their take on the hybrid IndyCar power units

Despite acclimatizing to the change, drivers retained different opinions. Some drivers praised the move to get in hybrid power like Marcus Ericsson, who said (via IndyCar):

"There’s just so much you can do, and the car balance is very sensitive to where you pick. So, it can actually help you in terms of balance, but it also can hurt you. It’s a new hurdle, a new challenge"

However, Pato O'Ward was not too happy with the change and expressed safety concerns, and said:

"You can feel it deploying. It depends on when you deploy. If you deploy in the middle of the corner, you definitely are going to put yourself in some trouble or potential trouble. You need to be precise when you deploy and smart about it. The same when you regen (regenerate). That does things for the handling of the car when it regens into the corner or wherever you want to regen."

The 2025 season is scheduled to begin on March 2, around the streets of St. Petersburg. The calendar comprises 17 events, which is one less race than in 2024, but the racing action is expected to be on par with the previous iterations of the series.

