IndyCar president mourns AJ Foyt Racing sponsor; Santino Ferrucci's car to carry special tribute at Road America

The AJ Foyt Racing team will run a tribute livery at Road America (Santino Ferrucci's #14 car) in honor of the late Marlyne Sexton (passed away on June 11), who was the owner of Sexton Properties. In line with this, the IndyCar President, Doug Boles, has mourned the loss of Mrs. Sexton.

The Sexton logo has been on AJ Foyt Racing's car since 2015, and Mrs. Sexton was, especially, a big supporter of Santino Ferrucci. Other than the Indy 500, she would take time from her busy schedule to attend the other IndyCar events.

With the news of the Speedway, Indiana-based outfit running a special tribute livery at Round 9, the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America, IndyCar President Doug Boles lauded the contribution of Mrs Sexton in making "Indianapolis a better place to live and work."

"Marlyne’s passion for the Indianapolis community as a whole and the INDYCAR and Indianapolis Motor Speedway was a bright light for so many. She led with her heart, a heart that was committed to making a difference and using her influence to make Indianapolis a better place to live and work. The legacy that Marlyne and her late husband Joe have left will benefit generations to come," Boles said via a press release issued by AJ Foyt Racing.

The AJ Foyt Racing team, after the first eight rounds of the 2025 IndyCar season, is currently in 11th place in the standings, courtesy of Santino Ferrucci's 149 points. His teammate, David Malukas, is in 12th with 147 points.

"Phenomenal" - AJ Foyt Racing's Santino Ferrucci on St. Louis top-five

The AJ Foyt Racing team has been on a bit of a roll since the last two IndyCar race weekends. In round 7, the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, Santino Ferrucci managed a sensational second-place finish behind Andretti Global's Kyle Kirkwood.

Following this, Ferrucci backed it up by amassing a P5 five finish in last week's Bommarito Automotive Group 500. In line with this, he reflected on the outing and lauded the efforts of the entire crew and their strategy.

"Our car was really phenomenal. Starts and restarts were great, pit stops, everything was. We ran a very solid, very clean, very smart race. Taking fuel at the end instead of four tires and fuel and pitting earlier, I think was the right call, and we were able to jump a car," Ferrucci said via AJ Foyt Racing's official website.

The 2025 IndyCar season has only nine Grand Prix remaining on the race calendar. Taking into consideration that Ferrucci ended the 2024 campaign in ninth position in the standings (367 points), he would eye a top-10 finish this year as well.

The upcoming XPEL Grand Prix at Road America is the perfect opportunity for Ferrucci and Co. to further build on their two back-to-back top-five finishes. Quite a few eyes will be on them at the race track.

