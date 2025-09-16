IndyCar President seemingly takes a dig at NASCAR-like playoff format after 2026 calendar reveal

The NTT IndyCar series revealed the 2026 Schedule on September 16, 2025. The IndyCar President Doug Boles took to the social media platform X and discussed the calendar for the next year, as he seemingly took a shot at the NASCAR-like playoff format.FOX partnered with IndyCar ahead of the 2025 season as the official broadcasting corporation for the American open wheel racing series. Later in the season, it was announced that FOX acquired a stake in the IndyCar series, while also extending the media rights contract.Soon after the acquisition of a stake, rumors of FOX wanting a NASCAR-like playoff format for IndyCar started circling the paddock. Many drivers, including the likes of Kyle Kirkwood and Alex Palou, were questioned about the playoff format, as they clearly disapproved of the idea.As the 2026 calendar was released, Doug Boles took to his account on X and uploaded a video talking about the IndyCar schedule, as he walked around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The series President discussed the changes to the schedule, including the addition of Phoenix Raceway, Arlington GP, the Canadian IndyCar race changing venues to Markham, Nashville becoming a night race, and Laguna Seca hosting the season finale.Doug Boles then seemingly took a shot at a NASCAR-like playoff format, suggesting it took all 17 races for a driver to win the NTT IndyCar series.“So what do I like the best about the 2026 IndyCar season? I like the fact that we are continuing to be committed to ovals, road courses and street courses. Our drivers and teams are the most diverse in the sport and most importantly, it takes 17 races to win a championship in the NTT IndyCar series.”Alex Palou and Kyle Kirkwood’s reaction to the idea of playoffs in IndyCar As per NASCAR’s playoff system, a driver who has won a race in the first 26 races is eligible for the elimination-style playoff races. Even if a driver retires or performs worse at a certain track, he can still make the playoffs by winning. On the other hand, in IndyCar, each race is crucial, and dropping points at even a single race might result in a driver missing out on the championship.Alex Palou and Kyle Kirkwood were asked about the idea of playoffs in IndyCar. Both were against the idea, with Kirkwood responding with,“No way, don't even ask. Please don't ask that”Alex Palou, on the other hand, authoritatively responded with,“No.”The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series champion, Joey Logano, had only one win during the regular season, but made it to the playoffs, won the races at the crucial moments, including the season finale at Phoenix, and became the champion. The 2024 and 2025 IndyCar champion, Alex Palou, on the other hand, had to be consistent throughout the season to win the titles.