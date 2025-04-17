IndyCar prodigy David Malukas expresses his love for Michael Schumacher and Scott Dixon

David Malukas, the AJ Foyt Racing IndyCar driver, has shared his admiration for Scott Dixon (six-time IndyCar champion) and the seven-time Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher.

Ad

Malukas made an appearance on the Frontstretch Open Wheel YouTube channel, where he talked about the two heavy hitters of their respective sports. In line with this, the 23-year-old added:

"As a kid, I said well, my favorite F1 driver at the time was Michael Schumacher, and then growing up in IndyCar was Scott Dixon, and ended up watching through all his races, and specifically the Indy 500. Going there as a kid and seeing it in person was kind of what hooked me and I said you know I wanna do this." (2:13 onwards).

Ad

Trending

Ad

Michael Schumacher and Scott Dixon are two of the easily recognizable names in the world of motorsports.

The former incurred a severe brain injury back in 2013 via a skiing incident and has since been under medical attention. Dixon, on the other hand, is still competing in IndyCar at the age of 44 years.

David Malukas' take on his torrid IndyCar outing in the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

While David Malukas took the time to name Schumacher and Dixon as the drivers he looked up to growing up, he had an outing to forget in last week's Round 3 of the 2025 IndyCar season.

Ad

The 23-year-old managed a disappointing P17 finish in the 90-lap race behind Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing's Louis Foster. Following his dismal run, he took to his official Instagram account, from where he shared his thoughts on the Long Beach event.

"Wrong strategy in the end, onto the next. Ty for all the love LB🤙"

Ad

The ongoing campaign of the highest class of open-wheel racing in America is three races down. As things stand, David Malukas is in 18th place in the drivers' standings with 42 points.

Last year, the 23-year-old was able to amass 148 points with two top-ten finishes. This proved good enough for him to secure 24th place in the drivers' championship. Keeping in view that Malukas is currently in 18th position, he would ideally want to improve further in the remaining 14 races of the 2025 IndyCar season.

Ad

Following the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, next up on the race calendar is the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix. The event will take place at the 2.3-mile Barber Motorsports Park.

David Malukas has managed a steady start this year, and from his and AJ Foyt Racing's point of view, the upcoming race will again be about putting decent points on the board in his #4 car. Malukas' teammate Santino Ferrucci is currently in 13th place in the drivers' standings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Negi Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports. He is extremely adept at producing all kinds of articles. When he is not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains and exploring scenic places. Know More