IndyCar race in Washington DC was 'never feasible' for 2026, reveals Roger Penske's right-hand man

Reports of IndyCar racing in Washington, DC, in 2026 started circling the paddock soon after FOX acquired a third of Penske Entertainment. However, Roger Penske's right-hand man, the CEO of Penske Entertainment, Mark Miles, recently came out and suggested why a race in the capital of the USA was never feasible.

Ad

FOX signed as IndyCar's exclusive broadcaster ahead of the 2025 season. Just a couple of months ago, the media platform announced that it had acquired a 33% stake in Penske Entertainment, therefore acquiring a third of IndyCar and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Soon after, a report came out suggesting that FOX had presented the idea of racing on the streets of Washington, DC, to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the USA. The race was rumored to take place on the 4th of July weekend.

Ad

Trending

But as the 2026 IndyCar calendar was revealed, Washington, DC wasn't on the list of races. Penske Entertainment and IndyCar CEO Mark Miles recently featured on the Pit Pass Indy podcast and was questioned about the reports around the Washington race.

“Well, I would say it's complicated to imagine having a street race in Washington DC because of the obvious logistical and other considerations. Kind of a long putt. But again, frankly, this was an idea that I think maybe first surfaced from FOX,” said Mark Miles (14:30 onwards)

Ad

“So we've had meetings and discussions, and impossible to handicap the probability of it happening. But it's intriguing and it would be an exciting development if there was a way to pull it off. I don't think a 2026 race in Washington DC was ever feasible,” he added

Ad

Washington D.C. has previously hosted street racing events around the RKF stadium, which included the 2002 Cadillac Grand Prix, which was the first ever Motorsports event in the capital in 80 years, and a 2016 Red Bull GRC rallycross race.

IndyCar CEO details the reason behind the Washington D.C. race’s impracticality, but doesn't deny a future opportunity

Miles explained the reason why a Washington DC race was never feasible, detailing the setup challenges and security clearances for racing in the capital as the reasons. While a UFC event is already set to take place in the White House next year on the 4th of July weekend, Miles suggested planning a race in the Capital on such short notice won't be possible. He said,

Ad

“It's just, it's a temporary street circuit. You all know how much is involved in trying to make that work. Imagine trying to make that work in the nation's capital with less than a year's notice, really. It just wasn't in the cards. But it doesn't mean that it couldn't be an opportunity a little further down the line.”

IndyCar will race at two new venues next year, Arlington, which is making its debut in the series, and Phoenix Raceway, which makes a return to the calendar after eight years. The venue for the IndyCar Toronto race has also been shifted to Markham.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Bhagi Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.



Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.



When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.



Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.