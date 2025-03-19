IndyCar could replace F1's 'obscenely' priced race in Las Vegas, claims insider

The Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix has been taking place in Sin City since 2023. Huge investments have been made over the years to make it a grand success, but in the process of doing so, the ticket prices have been sky-high. In light of this, insider, Marshall Pruett has indicated that IndyCar could take over from F1.

Formula 1's current deal with the Las Vegas Grand Prix is slated to come to a close at the end of this year's event, and in relation to this, a query was recently posed on Racer regarding IndyCar's prospects at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Marshall Pruett's response is as follows (via Racer):

"Anything is possible, but with all of the major investments made to host an F1 race, it would be a shock to see it come to an end after three years. I’ve been to many IndyCar races in Las Vegas, and based on previous crowds, there would be a lot of empty grandstands. But with heavy promotion and ticket prices that aren’t obscene like they are to see F1 there, who knows, maybe a decent turnout could be generated."

IndyCar is the highest class of open-wheel racing in America. However, there is a solid chance that F1's deal with the Las Grand Prix could get extended for a long-term period.

IndyCar driver trying to get comfortable behind the wheel of Arrow McLaren's car

While IndyCar could have a small chance of taking F1's place at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Arrow McLaren driver, Christian Lundgaard (in his first year with the team), is trying to get as comfortable as possible behind the wheel of his car in the 2025 season.

In line with this, Lundgaard recently had a test at Barber Motorsport Park to continue his development in the Arrow McLaren setup.

At the event, Lundgaard talked in detail about himself and the 2025 challenger and added the following (via IndyCar):

"We’re continuously working on and trying to make the car work for me because at the end of the day the bulk of the car is built around Pato. It’s a little bit of a different driving style. He can handle the unpredictability of the car where Nolan and I both want something in a sense that’s a little bit easier to drive so we can extract the pace."

Christian Lundgaard has been competing in the sport since 2021(52 outings, one race win, three podiums, and two pole positions). However, the ongoing 2025 season is his first time behind the wheel of an Arrow McLaren.

In the season-opener at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Lungaard managed a P8 finish in comparison to Pato O'Ward's P11. The latter has been with the outfit for some time and even secured a brilliant P5 overall finish in the 2024 season.

