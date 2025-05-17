IndyCar reporter reveals Donald Trump's decision about attending the Indy 500

US President Donald Trump was reportedly to attend the biggest IndyCar race, the 109th running of the Indy 500. However, an IndyCar reporter has shared the latest update about Trump's plan to visit the greatest spectacle in racing, stating that he will not attend this year's Indy 500.

Ad

US President Donald Trump, a huge sports fanatic, has been spotted at multiple sporting events. The 78-year-old also attended the marquee NASCAR event, i.e., the Daytona 500. While he entertained the idea of attending the 2025 Indy 500, for reasons unknown, Trump has decided not to attend the iconic race.

Roger Penske, along with Team Penske NASCAR, IndyCar and IMSA stars, paid a visit to the White House earlier this year in light of his recent success with the team in the respective series. Penske reportedly invited the US President to attend the Indy 500, which was accepted.

Ad

Trending

IndyCar reporter Eric Graves revealed Trump's decision not to attend via a tweet on X on May 17. It read:

“NEW: Sources confirm to @FOX59 President Donald Trump will NOT be at the #Indy500 next Sunday, May 25.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

When Roger Penske, along with the Team Penske drivers and cars, visited the White House on April 8, 2025, Donald Trump hosted the champions and enquired about the Indy 500, claiming it was an incredible spectacle.

“What you’ve done in Indianapolis, also, with the track and everything is really incredible. People tell me it’s amazing, I’ll have to get there, maybe this year,” said Donald Trump

Ad

Roger Penske responded to the US President with an open invitation to the 78-year-old to attend the Indy 500. He took over the ownership of IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the late 2010s and, since then, has invested millions in improving the open-wheel racing series and the 2.5-mile Superspeedway.

Scott McLaughlin addressed the possibility of meeting Donald Trump after his fellow IndyCar teammate visits the White House

Scott McLaughlin featured on the Pit Pass Indy podcast and was questioned about Team Penske's visit to the White House. Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden, NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney, 2024 champion Joey Logano, and the IMSA team that won the Daytona 24 Hours took to the White House.

Ad

Speaking about the opportunity to meet the US President Donald Trump in the future, McLaughlin said:

“A huge honor. Regardless if you're red or blue, I think it's to go to the White House and see the history of the country and to be honored like that by probably the most important person in the world would be a huge honor for me and someone that finds it's a privilege to live here in a country this big and with this much opportunity. So let's just win the 500 first, but I would 100% take up the invitation to go to the White House.”

Ad

The Indy 500 winning #2 Team Penske Chevrolet IndyCar, the championship-winning #22 Ford Mustang NASCAR, and the #7 Penske Porsche 963 GTP that won the 24 Hours of Daytona were also taken to the White House.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Bhagi Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.



Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.



When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.



Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.