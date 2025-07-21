  • home icon
  IndyCar reveals Colton Herta's X-rated radio message after ill-fated Toronto race

By Pranay Bhagi
Modified Jul 21, 2025 16:25 GMT
NTT IndyCar Series XPEL Grand Prix at Road America - Source: Getty
Colton Herta at NTT IndyCar Series XPEL Grand Prix at Road America - Source: Getty

Andretti Global star Colton Herta finished P4 at the 2025 Indy Toronto IndyCar race with a series of ill-timed cautions turning the race on its head for the Cadillac F1 prospect. IndyCar uploaded a video of Herta's gut-wrenching radio after the race ended, as the Andretti Global star vented his frustration.

Herta took pole position at the 2025 Indy Toronto and looked to carry the same from the 2024 IndyCar race in Canada, where he took pole position and dominated the entire race to take victory. However, the racing gods had another plan for the American driver.

Colton Herta led the second practice at Indy Toronto and looked on pace to take the pole position, which he rightly did with nearly a three-tenth gap to Alex Palou. Herta got a great start on the streets of Toronto and carved out a margin within the first couple of laps, before Scott McLaughlin crashed and brought out the first caution.

Herta and others who started on the alternate tires pitted, while the hard tire runners and Lap 2 stopper benefitted and got the track position. The Andretti Global driver was shuffled to the midfield. However, three more cautions took place in the remaining first half of the race, throwing Colton Herta's strategy out of the window.

Despite being the fastest car on the track, the timing of the cautions didn't help Herta's strategy. Yet, the Cadillac F1 prospect was able to make the moves from the midfield and finished the race in P4. The 25-year-old was also seizing a move on Kyffin Simpson for the final spot on the podium when another caution came out in the last three laps, neutralizing the race.

Herta came on the radio after the race ended and vented his frustration with an X-rated message. The race engineer informed the driver about the P4 finish and congratulated him on a job well done. Colton replied,

“Thanks for all the work. This is f**king stupid race, all the s**t happens. Just luck though. Did everything right. So annoying.”
Colton Herta reflects on IndyCar's race on the streets of Toronto

Colton Herta took to social media platform X and uploaded four photos from the IndyCar race in Toronto. The caption of the post reflected on the race as Herta said it was a “wild show” following the rollercoaster journey during the main race.

“Wild old show on the streets! Was pushing hard for a podium at the end but happy to come home P4. Pumped to get out to @WeatherTechRcwy this week! 🤘,” read Herta's tweet.
All three Andretti Global drivers, Colton Herta, Marcus Ericsson and Kyle Kirkwood finished P4, P5 and P6, respectively. While the cautions helped Ericsson's race, they took Kirkwood and Herta out of contention for a win or a podium.

Quick Links

Edited by Luke Koshi
