IndyCar at Road America: Felix Rosenqvist highlights 2 problems awaiting drivers

IndyCar's XPEL Grand Prix at Road America race weekend is just around the corner (June 20 - June 22). In the lead-up to the event, Meyer Shank Racing's Felix Rosenqvist has given a tour of the 4.048-mile racetrack and has also shed light on two key problems that the drivers are most likely to face.

The Road America racetrack was built in 1955 and is located midway between Milwaukee and Green Bay in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. The 14-turn circuit is known for challenging the skills of the IndyCar drivers.

Rosenqvist described the problems that the drivers are going to face at the track from Friday onwards.

"It's a tricky track; it has some key features to it, where you know, you can easily screw up your lap especially in qualifying. The hard thing with Road America and a great lap is that it has very long straights in between, which creates two problems. One, you have a lot of time to think about the next corner. So it kind of lacks a flow, if that makes sense. And two is if you mess up the exit of any of the corner really, you will suffer for a long time," Rosenqvist said, via IndyCar's YouTube Channel (0:30 onwards).

Will Power won the 2024 edition of the XPEL Grand Prix of Road America. The other podium places were secured by Power's Team Penske teammates, Josef Newgarden (P2) and Scott McLaughlin (P3).

IndyCar star Pato O'Ward's take on XPEL Grand Prix at Road America

While Felix Rosneqvist has pinpointed two problems that the drivers are likely to face during the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America, IndyCar and Arrow McLaren's star, Pato O'Ward, is eagerly looking forward to the three-day event.

The Mexican is coming into the race weekend on the back of a solid second-place finish in last week's Bommarito Automotive Group 500.

"Another podium in the books at World Wide Technology Raceway but we can't sit on that because we race again this weekend. We’ve got some good momentum on our side, and the goal is to keep building on that. As a team, we’re staying focused on one race at a time. I'm looking forward to the physical test Road America provides, and hopefully it'll make for some more great racing," O'Ward said (via Arrow McLaren).

Pato O'Ward has quickly become one of the top drivers in America's highest class of open-wheel racing. The 26-year-old made his debut in the sport in 2018 and has so far amassed over 90 race starts.

Moreover, in the process of doing so, he has amassed seven Grand Prix wins, 30 podiums, and six pole positions. In the 2024 season of the sport, he ended his run in a solid fifth position in the drivers' standings (460 points with three wins and six top-fives).

When it comes to his performance in the ongoing 2025 campaign, O'Ward is currently in second position in the standings with 262 points. Taking into consideration how well the Arrow McLaren driver has been performing in IndyCar, he could prove to be the one to secure the victory in the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America.

In last year's race at the track, O'Ward managed an P8 finish.

