IndyCar rolls out package changes for the Iowa doubleheader weekend

IndyCar recently rolled out new aero package changes ahead of the Iowa doubleheader weekend. The first Iowa race will take place on July 12, while the second one will take place on July 13 and will be aired on FOX. The updated package will be applicable for both races.

Ad

IndyCar insider Bob Pockrass shared a tweet with fans on July 8 about the various changes in the aero package ahead of the upcoming race. Here are the changes that he mentioned:

"INDYCAR aero changes Iowa:- Dependence on downforce moved from underwing (barge boards, strakes not allowed) to rear wing to add drag in hopes trailing car can get closer-Engine boost level same as Indy-Among tire changes, new right front construction than test 2 wks ago"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

These new aero changes will initially be seen in action during the first free practice. Some of the changes made in the package differ from what was tried at the testing held on June 25. Team Penske driver Will Power discussed the different setups tried at the testing at Iowa, especially in terms of the downforce. He said (via Bob Pockrass on X):

"They've just added so much downforce, it's so stuck that it's actually painful. I did half stint, and I'm like, man, I didn't know if I could actually continue."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As for the Iowa testing, no data has been released for the same, as it was not an open test. The doubleheader weekend is all set to be 25 laps longer than last year.

Kyle Kirkwood talks about pressure while in pursuit of IndyCar glory

Andretti Global driver Kyle Kirkwood appeared in an interview where he answered a few questions about himself and his IndyCar season so far. He addressed the pressure on him to perform.

Ad

During the Q&A, Kirkwood was questioned about the expectations on him to deliver strong performances and challenged the current championship leader, Alex Palou. He replied (via Fox Sports),

"I don't mind it, if I'm being honest. We’re going to do everything in our power. We've had pace, we've had everything to get it done here in the middle part of the season. And if anything, it just gives me confidence in my team, in my car, and our ability to go out and do cool things. So I don't see it as a negative in the sense of there's too much pressure on me."

The #27 Andretti Global driver took his third win of the season at the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 held on June 16. He is currently in second place in the drivers' championship with a 113-point deficit to Alex Palou.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chionia Colaco Writer for IndyCar Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.