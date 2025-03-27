IndyCar rookie Louis Foster soaks in "dream come true" moment with RLL

The 2024 Indy NXT Champion and now RLL racing driver (rookie season), Louis Foster, is loving life in IndyCar. The ongoing campaign is two races down, and ahead of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, he has taken the time to dwell on his 'dream come true' moment with the Zionsville, Indiana-based team.

In line with this, Foster recently had an interaction with IndyCar and added the following:

"Yeah, so obviously, lunchtime now, working through the day, working through things with Rahal, and trying to get improvements to the car. So far it's been great, I mean it's a dream come true to drive in IndyCar, especially around a massive super speedway like this in Nashville."

Louis Foster, Instagram/@indycar

Louis Foster, before making it to the highest class of open-wheel racing in America, won championships in junior racing categories like the Indy Pro 2000 Championship, BRDC British Formula Rookie Championship, Ginetta Junior Rookie Championship, and also last year's Indy NXT title (mentioned earlier). He drives the number 45 car for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

IndyCar veteran's take on his RLL teammate Louis Foster

While Louis Foster has sounded upbeat ahead of the 2025 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, his teammate and senior pro, Graham Rahal, recently took the time to talk about him.

Rahal made an appearance on the Doug and Drivers show via Indianapolis Motor Speedway's YT channel. He talked about his early opinion on Foster and added the following:

"Louis obviously come out of Indy Lights, you win the championship, you dominate that category. Louis hasn't asked much, hasn't said much yet, I'm sure he will with time." Rahal said. (3:08 - 3:20).

In the ongoing 2025 IndyCar season, Louis Foster is currently in last place in the drivers' championship (27th) with only 18 points. Foster ended the season-opener, the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, in 27th place, whereas, at the recent 65-lap Thermal Club Grand Prix, he was only able to move up by three places to end his outing in P24.

Graham Rahal, being the leader of the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team, has a dual role to manage in the 17-race campaign. On the one hand, he has to look after his own performances on the racetrack, whereas, on the other, he has the job of helping Foster as much as possible to get comfortable in the RLL Racing's car.

After two rounds, Rahal is currently sitting in 12th place in the drivers' championship with a P12 and P11 finish. Moreover, in the process of doing so, he has secured 37 points. Keeping everything in view, it will be important for Foster to seek the 36-year-old's guidance throughout the 2025 campaign.

