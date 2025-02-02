IndyCar's Alexander Rossi settles Patrick Mahomes vs Tom Brady GOAT debate with one decisive argument

IndyCar driver Alexander Rossi has given his take on the NFL's quarterback GOAT debate between Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady. The comparisons between the two superstars have sprung up again with the Kansas City Chiefs on the verge of an unprecedented three-peat at the Super Bowl.

Rossi, who won the prestigious Indy 500 on debut, knows what it means to taste the ultimate success in a sportsman's relatively short career. On the 'Off Track with Hinch and Rossi' podcast hosted by him and ex-IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe, the Ed Carpenter Racing driver spoke about how the current Chiefs roster led by "best quarterback" Mahomes and "best coach" Andy Reid possesses an uncanny resemblance to the Brady-Belichick era.

However, while addressing the Mahomes versus Brady topic, Rossi tipped the scales in the retired 7-time Super Bowl winner's favor on one basis. He said:

"Mahomes has only lost to two people in either the AFC championship game or the Super Bowl, and one of those people is Tom Brady. So when there's these comparisons about the two and who's better and all this sort of thing, that's always gonna be a pretty big lever that through all of his success, only Tom Brady and Joe Burrow beat Mahomes." [22:11 onwards]

NFL's all-time leading scorer Adam Vinatieri, who was teammates with Tom Brady at the Patriots, recently acknowledged that Patrick Mahomes could tilt the GOAT argument in his favor if he leads the chief to a three-peat at Super Bowl 2025.

Alexander Rossi predicts clear winner for NFL's "least interesting" Super Bowl

The Josh Allen-led Buffalo Bills winning its first Super Bowl in the team's history in 2025 was the storyline that most NFL fans wanted to witness. However, the Kansas City Chiefs, which had an underwhelming 2024 season by its standards, took them out in the AFC Championship game 32-29.

The Chiefs are set to play the NFC champs Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59 on February 9. Alexander Rossi, who was rooting for the Bills, called this matchup one of the least interesting ones in the modern era.

"The Super Bowl, I think, is gonna be the least interesting Super Bowl we've had in a long time. Chiefs are gonna steamroll it. But yeah, that's okay. It's funny because like all of America's bummed, like the amount of people that are boycotting the Super Bowl... will they actually? I don't know. But a lot of people are threatening to just because it's the least interesting Super Bowl we've had in a while," the 33-year-old said on the aforementioned podcast.

Alexander Rossi will make his debut for Ed Carpenter Racing in 2025 after a two-year stint with Arrow McLaren. The team has gone through a rebranding this offseason and onboarded a new co-owner.

