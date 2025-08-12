IndyCar's Arlington GP partners with $241B-worth food and beverage giant for inaugural 2026 race

IndyCar will host its inaugural Arlington Grand Prix in the second week of March next year, and the venue has struck a major deal with PepsiCo to become the official partner of the race. Implying Pepsi's beverages and Frito-Lay products will be arrayed throughout the race venue.

After much anticipation, tickets for the maiden Arlington Grand Prix went live last week. With the race soon becoming a reality, the NFL-MLB-IndyCar tie-up is slated to host one of the biggest racing events next year, which is bound to attract sponsors and partners for the event.

$241 billion-worth PepsiCo (via Yahoo! Finance) was then announced as the official partner for the race weekend, with its subsidiaries expected to have substantial prominence around the street circuit:

Nathan Brown @By_NathanBrown NEWS: @Arlington_GP has announced that @PepsiCo will serve as an 'official partner' of the inaugural race weekend next March. Pepsi (drinks); Frito-Lay (chips/snacks) products will be available throughout the venue, including "Pit Stop" refreshment stations.

The inaugural Arlington Grand Prix is expected to have a 27-car field battling it out for the race win around the 14-turn circuit.

How are the preparations going for the inaugural IndyCar Arlington Grand Prix?