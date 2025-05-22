IndyCar’s Marco Andretti showcases special racing gift for newborn daughter

Marco Andretti has showcased a special gift made for his newborn daughter, Miura Micah Andretti. The 38-year-old, who boasts a family history entrenched in racing, recently shared a post of a custom-made race suit for his daughter.

Marco Andretti is in a relationship with television personality Billie Jo Powers, and together they have a daughter, Miura Micah Andretti.

The Andretti Global driver, who returned to the IndyCar grid ahead of the Indy 500 event, posted photos of his eight-month-old daughter donning a matching race suit as his on his X account. He also added a caption:

“Thank you @ompracing for Miura’s suit! She’s ready. 🏎️”

The racing gear, which was gifted to him by motorsports safety equipment manufacturer OMP Racing, is a miniature version of the two-time IndyCar race winner’s and it features the Andretti colors and sponsors’ logos.

Marco Andretti often shares glimpses of his daughter on social media, and only recently did he mark the eight-month anniversary of the birth of his daughter, which coincided with the Indy 500 qualifying day, with a post on his Instagram.

“Miura Micah is 8 months on quali day! 🏎️,” he wrote.

Shifting focus to racing action, Andretti, who makes a return to open-wheel racing for the upcoming Indy 500, will aim for an impressive outing with his Fisher-based outfit when the flag goes green at the iconic Brickyard circuit. The 38-year-old previously clinched Rookie of the Year at the Indianapolis event on his debut in 2006, after finishing second at the event.

Marco Andretti's partner celebrates her daughter in an Instagram post

Marco Andretti's partner, Billie Jo Power, recently celebrated her daughter on social media. The partner of the motorsports star took to her Instagram to express her pride and joy in being the mother of her daughter, Miura Micah Andretti.

In a collaborative post, the fashion enthusiast shared a carousel of photos of herself and her daughter, alongside the caption:

“My love, my life, my best friend forever. Becoming your Mama is such a privilege and my life’s greatest blessing. I thank God every single day He made you mine! 🤍."

Marco Andretti and Billie Jo Power have been together since his separation from former wife Marta Krupa in December 2021. The couple announced their engagement just after the conclusion of the 2024 Indy 500 event. They welcomed their child, Miura Micah, in September 2024.

Both Marco Andretti and his partner, Billie Jo Power, frequently take to social media to offer glimpses of their family life. The third-generation racing driver has often shared images to mark special milestones and the birth anniversary of his child. During the Indy 500 qualifying weekend, he made a post celebrating the eighth-month anniversary of her birth.

