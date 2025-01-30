IndyCar’s Milwaukee outing reportedly resulted in $40M+ benefits to local economy

IndyCar returned to the Milwaukee Mile in 2024 and delivered a significant economic boost to the local economy. The three-day event, which took place last August, generated an estimated impact of between $33.5 million and $41 million, surpassing initial projections by at least $10 million, according to a report by The Business Journals.

The doubleheader, known as the Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250s, brought thousands of race fans to the area, leading to increased spending on lodging, food, and other services. The Milwaukee Mile, a 1.015-mile oval, had previously hosted IndyCar events from 2004 to 2009 and again from 2011 to 2015. The 2024 event marked the series’ first visit in eight years, and so, expectations were high.

Before the race weekend, Wisconsin State Fair CEO Shari Black had estimated the economic impact to be around $25 million. However, attendance numbers and spending trends exceeded those projections by a lot.

In total, 42,025 people attended the IndyCar event across practice sessions and race days. A study conducted by Whitewater’s Fiscal and Economic Research Center, in partnership with the University of Wisconsin, identified lodging as the most significant contributor to the economic impact.

Per the report, racegoers spent an average of $607 on accommodations over the weekend. Nearly a third of attendees (30.7%) stayed in the Milwaukee area for at least three nights, 24% stayed for two nights, and 15% spent four nights in local hotels. Wisconsin Secretary of Tourism Anne Sayers highlighted the financial returns generated by the state’s investment in bringing IndyCar back to Milwaukee.

"It just underscores that point that the state invested quite a bit to make this possible, but that number for the lodging and food purchased, it all comes back to us and we're really excited to be part of sponsorship going forward," Sayers was quoted by The Business Journals.

Following the successful return, IndyCar has confirmed that it will return to the Milwaukee Mile in 2025, albeit this time it will not be a doubleheader event.

How the IndyCar Milwaukee Mile Races Turned Out

The first race of the Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250s took place on Saturday, with Pato O’Ward securing victory in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet. O’Ward finished 1.8215 seconds ahead of the No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet of Will Power. Conor Daly delivered an impressive performance in the No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet, finishing in third.

Reflecting on his win, O’Ward acknowledged the challenges leading up to the race:

“We had a really tough weekend last week in Portland, and this is a great way to bounce back. We have another opportunity tomorrow. The car was fantastic. It was getting a little gnarly there at the end, but glad I could bring it home for the boys,” he said.

The second race, held the next day on September 1, saw Scott McLaughlin emerging as the winner. Driving the No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet, the Kiwi outpaced six-time series champion Scott Dixon by just 0.4558 seconds.

Colton Herta, driving for Andretti Global in the No. 26 Honda, finished third. Santino Ferrucci repeated his fourth-place finish from the previous day, while Marcus Ericsson rounded out the top five in the No. 28 Honda of Andretti Global.

