IndyCar's "more ads" presence at Daytona 500 attracts NASCAR driver's attention

By Yash Mani
Modified Feb 18, 2025 17:12 IST
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fresh from Florida 250 - Source: Getty
Parker Kligerman after winning the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fresh from Florida 250 (Source: Getty)

Part-time NASCAR driver Parker Kligerman reacted to the IndyCar advertisements, displayed during the 2025 Daytona 500. FOX displayed multiple ads, featuring numerous IndyCar Series drivers, including the likes of Josef Newgarden and Alex Palou.

With the 2025 season just around the corner, FOX Sports spent a fortune on its advertisements for the NTT IndyCar Series. After gaining back the broadcasting rights for the series after six seasons, FOX decided to leave no stone unturned ahead of the campaign.

Reports suggested that FOX paid around $25 million to purchase broadcasting rights from NBC. In the build-up to the Super Bowl, the network released three IndyCar advertisements based on smart and rapid-fire profiles of three drivers: reigning Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden, reigning champion Alex Palou, and fan favorite Pato O’Ward.

It costs roughly $7 million to air a 30-second advertisement during the Super Bowl, and up to $4.5 million for a pre-game advertisement. By airing all three ads before and during the biggest NFL game in America, FOX spent at least $30 million.

This aggressive strategy continued into the Daytona 500, where multiple IndyCar ads were broadcast. Parker Kligerman, a part-time NASCAR driver and Truck Series competitor, was among those who noticed the unusually high number of IndyCar ads during the Daytona 500.

Taking to X, Kligerman questioned the prominence of IndyCar and Formula 1 drivers in the Daytona 500 broadcast over NASCAR’s stars. He wrote:

"Is this the first Daytona 500 with more ads featuring indycar drivers and F1 then NASCAR drivers?"
Kligerman won the NASCAR Truck Series season-opener at Daytona International Speedway. However, he was eventually disqualified and ruled out by NASCAR.

Which IndyCar driver made his Daytona 500 debut in 2025?

While IndyCar was well-represented in commercials, the event also saw an actual IndyCar legend on the track. Helio Castroneves, a four-time Indianapolis 500 winner, made his long-awaited debut in the Daytona 500. However, his first attempt at NASCAR’s biggest race ended in frustration, as he failed to finish due to an accident.

Speaking to journalist Bob Pockrass, after the race, Castroneves stated:

"Everybody started stopping and Truex came in really hard and hit me, but I don't think that was the issue. The issue was, I guess somebody from the bottom hit me from the side and it broke the axle of the car."
Despite the early exit, Castroneves reflected on the experience with optimism. He added:

"There were some sketchy moments but what a shame. I wish I was still out there because there was more to understand, more to learn, and I am starting to get a little more comfortable with the whole process."

In the IndyCar Series, Helio Castroneves last competed at the 2024 Grand Prix of Road America. He finished 19th with Meyer Shank Racing.

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
