IndyCar's Scott McLaughlin gives honest take on Masters winner Rory Mcllroy's 'silent' battle with Bryson DeChambeau

The IndyCar Grand Prix of Long Beach and the finals of the Masters 2025 golf championship coincided with each other, and Scott McLaughlin was all for it. While Rory McIlroy won his first Masters tournament, it saw a pulsating rivalry mature between him and Bryson DeChambeau. It led the former to cut any means of communication with the Texas-born golfer, and McLaughlin shared his verdict on the whole saga.

Ad

The Irish golfer won his first Masters tournament after over a decade of hard work. This escalated his championship tally to five and etched his name in an elite list of golfers by completing a career grand slam. Rory McIlroy had to battle Justin Rose in a sudden-death playoff for the title.

Addressing the rivalry between him and McIlroy, DeChambeau even revealed how McIlroy did not talk to him, a stance that was appreciated by Scott McLaughlin.

Ad

Trending

The Kiwi shared his thoughts on the whole debacle on X and wrote:

"Love them both. Massive moment for Rory, respect him being locked in."

Expand Tweet

Ad

On the other hand, McLaughlin has had a topsy-turvy start to his 2025 IndyCar campaign.

Scott McLaughlin reflects on his outing at the 2025 Long Beach Grand Prix

Scott McLaughlin at the Roar Before The 24h - Source: Getty

The Team Penske driver started his 2025 campaign with a big bang, as he earned a contract extension ahead of the St. Petersburg Grand Prix and bagged the pole for the event. Though he led the most laps for any driver at the fabled street race, the 31-year-old was unable to convert it into a race win as an early caution threw his race under the bus.

Ad

Despite this, the New Zealander claimed a P4 finish and hoped for a better result at Thermal Club. However, he met with hybrid issues and ultimately retired from the race.

This led to an increased emphasis on his Long Beach weekend as Scott McLaughlin hoped to get a strong result under his belt. He was the sole Team Penske driver to make it out of Round 1 and into the Fast Six.

Ad

Scott McLaughlin qualified sixth and finished the race in the same position. Reflecting on it, the 31-year-old said, via V8 Sleuth:

"We were just locked out a little bit there early, and then getting caught up with some guys that came out of pit sequence and stuff like that. So, lost some track position where we were in a really good spot at the start, but it is what it is."

With McLaughlin's sixth-place finish, his points tally is up to 69 points, and he will be aiming to win the Grand Prix at Barber Motorsports Park, a race that he has won for the past two years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a journalism student and has a nose for news in the motorsport world. His favorite driver is Sebastian Vettel and wants to meet his idol one day. Know More