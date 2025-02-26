IndyCar's tribute to the late Dan Wheldon - the story behind the renaming of St. Pete's Turn 10

Dan Wheldon is a legend of the racing world and moved to St. Petersburg after his first IndyCar championship in 2005. After his unfortunate demise in 2011 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the St. Petersburg street featuring turn 10 was renamed Dan Wheldon's Way in honor of him.

Wheldon hailed from England and quickly switched to racing in the US. He made his U.S. F2000 debut in 1999 and won the championship as a rookie. He then progressed to the Toyota Atlantic Championship and Indy Lights championship, finishing runner-up before moving to the IRL IndyCar Series.

The British driver soon left a lasting impression on the IndyCar grid in the two races he participated in and joined Andretti Green Racing a year later.

Dan Wheldon won his maiden Indy 500 and the IndyCar championship in 2005 with the Indianapolis-based team. After five more years in the series, he left and only made cameos in two more races. The race at Las Vegas was fateful as he got caught in a multi-car wreck, which launched him airborne and led to his death.

To pay tribute to the St. Petersburg resident and IndyCar champion, the city decided to rename the place where Wheldon performed a daring overtake for the win in 2005 to "Dan Wheldon's Way", at the corner of Bayshore Drive i.e., turn 10. His wife Susie and the city mayor revealed the street sign on March 7, 2012.

Dan Wheldon's family will do honorary duties for the 2025 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

Dan Wheldon, Susie Wheldon, Sebastian Wheldon, and Oliver Wheldon at the 95th Indianapolis 500 Mile Race Trophy Presentation - Source: Getty

Dan Wheldon's children have since grown up and both have followed the path laid by their father into the racing world. The siblings are part of Andretti's development drivers and Sebastian races in the FIA F4 championship with PREMA Racing.

To honor his 20th anniversary of winning at the St. Petersburg track, Wheldon's older son Oliver will drive the pace car for the parade laps, while his mother Susie will wave the green flag to start the race. Sharing her thoughts on the honorary tribute, she said (via IndyStar):

"St. Petersburg was Dan’s adopted hometown and remains home for the boys and I. For him to win the inaugural race here in 2005 was something special. To be here with Sebastian and Oliver 20 years later -- and for Sebastian to be driving a pace car in the parade lap -- is really a full circle moment. And I am honored to wave the green flag for the start of the race."

"I have to thank (race promoters) Kim (Green) and Kevin (Savoree) and the entire IndyCar family for always making the boys and I feel supported. We are looking forward to an exciting race weekend."

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will start on March 2 (noon ET).

