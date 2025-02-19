IndyCar Sebring Test full results: Will Power tops 27-driver grid separated by only 0.76s

Pre-season testing for IndyCar began at Sebring on February 18 for two days, giving drivers and teams time to get into the groove before the season breaks off at St. Petersburg on March 2. The test was held around a 1.67-mile track with 28 car entries.

All 11 teams participated in the event and a total of 3242 laps were completed during the two days.

Will Power tops the timing sheets

While Pato O'Ward had the bragging rights by the end of day one, this soon changed on day two. Team Penske showcased a promising start as Will Power set the timing sheets alive during the morning session on Day 2.

He posted a 52.2549 seconds lap time, six one-hundredths faster than his teammate Josef Newgarden. On the other hand, O'Ward's 52.3470 seconds lap time was only able to clinch the third spot on the timing ladder.

The 43-year-old driver then shared his thoughts on getting behind the wheel of an IndyCar and said (via IndyCar):

"It's funny, after a couple days back in the car, you feel right at home, back to the same old stuff, and going through the same old changes and just confirming stuff. I know it so well now, but it always changes. It's never the same. So, you’ve got to be on your toes, super-tight field."

On the other hand, reigning champion Alex Palou finished a mediocre seventh, while Conor Daly finished posted in a lap time of 52.5746 seconds, which aided him in securing a top-10 spot during the testing.

Daly's impressive performance has come amid speculations surrounding his tenure within the series after his primary sponsor backed off. He then shared the relief of setting in a fast time on the board and said (via IndyCar):

"We were fast all day in our group. So, that's really encouraging. We made a lot of progress with a lot of changes that we wanted to get through. And that's what this testing is for. It's so important. To be fast and at the front, that's our goal every day."

Marcus Armstrong was the only driver during the testing to do the double duty as he filled in for his teammate Felix Rosenqvist during the afternoon session on day one of testing. Helping him put in a massive 163 laps during the testing, the most done by any driver.

2025 IndyCar Sebring Test Results

Here are the final results of the Sebring Test held at the Sebring International Raceway:

Will Power (52.2549s) Josef Newgarden (52.3191s) Pato O'Ward (52.3470) Marcus Armstrong (52.3675s) Colton Herta (52.3818s) Nolan Seigel (52.4405s) Alex Palou (52.4948s) Callum Ilott (52.4998s) Felix Rosenqvist (52.5273s) Conor Daly (52.5746s) Devlin DeFrancesco (52.5968s) Marcus Armstrong (52.6028s) Scott Dixon (52.6120s) Kyle Kirkwood (52.6395s) Christian Lundgaard (52.6626s) Santino Ferrucci (52.7007s) Alexander Rossi (52.7225s) Jacob Abel (52.7699s) Sting Ray Robb (52.7761s) Kyffin Simpson (52.8287s) Rinus Veekay (52.8756s) Robert Shwartzman (52.8901s) David Malukas (52.8945s) Scott McLaughlin (52.9212s) Graham Rahal (52.9595s) Louis Foster (52.9721s) Christian Rasmussen (53.0035s) Marcus Ericsson (53.0186s)

The 2025 IndyCar calendar features 17 races with the season finale scheduled to take place on August 31 at Nashville.

