  IndyCar sensation Pato O'Ward to headline Rangers vs Yankees MLB game before major Arlington GP crossover

By Pranay Bhagi
Published Aug 05, 2025 15:23 GMT
NTT INDYCAR Series Java House Grand Prix of Monterey - Source: Getty
Pato O'Ward at NTT INDYCAR Series Java House Grand Prix of Monterey - Source: Getty

Arrow McLaren star Pato O'Ward will head to Arlington before making his way to Portland for the upcoming IndyCar race. The Mexican driver will headline the MLB game at Globe Life Field between the Texas Rangers and the New York Yankees.

The Arlington Grand Prix will make its debut in the American open-wheel racing series in 2026. The race will take place on a 2.73-mile temporary set-up street circuit around the heart of the city in North Texas. The track will be set up around the Texas Rangers' home stadium, Globe Life Field, and the Dallas Mavericks' home, AT&T Stadium.

The race will take place at the beginning of the 2026 IndyCar calendar. The race weekend will begin on March 13 with the main race taking place on Sunday, March 15. The tickets for the debut Arlington Grand Prix are set to go on sale at 10 a.m. Central Time on Wednesday, August 6, 2024.

To celebrate the same, and mark the momentous event, Pato O'Ward will be taking to the Globe Life Field. The Arrow McLaren driver will be at the stadium for a meet and greet before the game between the Rangers and the Yankees.

Pato O'Ward will also be throwing the ceremonial first pitch before the game. Speaking about the opportunity and the Arlington Grand Prix, the Mexican driver said,

“I’m so excited to be racing in Texas again, and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES is going to put on a show in Arlington that you won’t want to miss.
“It’s going to be a party. Partnering with the Dallas Cowboys and REV Entertainment (the official sports and entertainment partner of the Texas Rangers) is huge, and it will set the standard for how every INDYCAR race weekend should be for the teams and the fans. March can’t come soon enough,” added Pato O'Ward (via IndyCar's official website).
Pato O'Ward details his IndyCar championship chances as Alex Palou extends his lead at Laguna Seca

Coming into the IndyCar race at Laguna Seca, Pato O'Ward was 99 points behind Alex Palou. However, the Spaniard has always been strong around the circuit, and O'Ward needed to minimize the damage. Palou took the pole, but the Mexican was right there, breathing down the CGR driver's neck, starting P2.

However, Alex Palou ran away with the race win while O'Ward dropped back and finished P4. Speaking about the championship chances after the race, O'Ward said,

“It’s a tall task, but still mathematically possible. Is it likely? Probably not, but we're going to keep on pushing. ... We never really got worse than fifth this month. So five races in the top five and two of those being wins. That's pretty awesome,” O'Ward said (via Fox Sports).

Pato O'Ward currently sits 121 points behind Alex Palou with three races to go.

About the author
Pranay Bhagi

Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.

Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.

When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.

Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport.

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.

Edited by Rupesh
