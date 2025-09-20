IndyCar set for blockbuster return to Sao Paulo in 2027, claims Brazilian journalist

IndyCar is reportedly set to return to racing in Brazil in 2027. The premier American open-wheel racing series last raced in the South American country from 2010 to 2013, with only two drivers having won the Sao Paulo Indy 300 in four years.

Ad

Will Power scored a hat-trick, winning the street race three consecutive times from 2010 to 2012 with Team Penske. James Hinchcliffe won the fourth and final edition with Andretti Autosport (now Andretti Global). Unfortunately, the series didn't return to the street circuit after the sponsors, who were funding the all-expenses-paid trips those four years, pulled out.

The series was set to return to Brazil in 2015 at a new circuit in Brasilia, but the local organizers canceled the race, which was supposed to be the season opener at the Autódromo Internacional Nelson Piquet, citing financial difficulties.

Ad

Trending

However, in a fresh development, IndyCar could return to Brazil in 2027. Armando Paes, a journalist and manager of IndyCar Formula in Brazil, revealed in an interview for Gazeta earlier this week that preparation is underway for the return of the premier American open-wheel racing series to the country with a race at the Interlagos circuit, where F1 hosts its Sao Paulo GP.

"The mayor has already signaled and made available the Interlagos Autodrome, in addition to all the necessary resources. Now, we are negotiating with two large companies that are event promoters. The race takes place on asphalt, but it's much more than that - it's a great spectacle. There are 120 thousand seats only for bleachers, we have boxes and a large entertainment structure. Therefore, we are looking for a great promoter, not necessarily linked to motorsport, to unite the technical part of the race with leisure and show attractions," Paes said via Gazeta.

Ad

"We are already working and planning for all races to be finished with a great show. We have two large companies already in negotiation. They are giants of the entertainment sector. Starting next year, we will begin activations for the return of IndyCar to São Paulo in 2027," the Brazilian added.

The return of IndyCar to Sao Paulo could create motorsport history in Brazil

Sao Paulo Indy 300 - Source: Getty

Armando Paes expects IndyCar's return to Sao Paulo to make the Brazilian city the only one in the world to house the world's four biggest racing series. The city currently hosts F1's Sao Paulo GP, Formula E's Sao Paulo E-Prix, and the World Endurance Championship's Rolex 6 Hours of Sao Paulo.

Ad

With IndyCar joining the list with a race at Interlagos, Paes expects Sao Paulo to become the hub of global motorsport and generate a tremendous financial impact for Brazil.

"The return of the Indy Formula mobilizes several sectors of the economy. The financial legacy is significant. Brazilians are passionate about cars - it is, in fact, a national passion. Involving an entertainment company in the segment is a strategy to attract even more audiences, especially those who do not follow the race calendar so much," Paes said.

Ad

The Sao Paulo Indy 300 was IndyCar's last race outside North America. The only international race on the current calendar is in Canada, which, starting from 2026, will move from Toronto to Markham.

The series was close to adding a race in Mexico to the 2026 calendar. Unfortunately, it couldn't finalize optimal dates for a return to the country due to a scheduling conflict with the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Kotak Yash is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from one of India's top B-schools. With over 1.5 years of experience covering Formula 1 and a short stint covering the WNBA, he brings passionate authenticity to his writing.



Yash's first brush with the motorsport world was accidental. While flipping TV channels, he came across an episode of F1TV's 'Inside Tracks'. That was enough to engross him and make him dive head-first into devotedly following the sport.



Surprisingly, he favors no particular driver or team. This helps him bring complete objectivity to his reporting, which begins with meticulous research from trusted sources across the internet.



When motorsport isn't on Yash's mind, he's either at the gym, out for a walk, or indulging in creative writing. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.