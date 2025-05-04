IndyCar all set to experiment with new tire rule post Barber

The IndyCar Series is gearing up to test a new tire regulation in the aftermath of the Children’s Grand Prix of Alabama. The American open-wheel racing series is aiming to enhance strategy variation during races.

As announced on the series' official website, teams will be required to try out two sets of alternate compound tires and two sets of primary compound tires from the upcoming Sonsio Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. This new update adds one extra set of tires for both tire compounds compared to what has currently been used by teams.

Sharing his thoughts following the announcement, new IndyCar President Douglas Boles stated (via IndyCar):

“IndyCar is continually looking into ways to improve an already extraordinary on-track product. Firestone is a terrific partner, and their higher degradation alternate tire has given strategists plenty to think about on road and street circuits this year. We expect this update will challenge teams and drivers even more.”

This regulation, set to debut at the Sonsio race, is expected to be experimental, with the series organizers looking to inject a level of unpredictability into race day tactics. In addition to this new tire rule, the second practice session of the IMS road course event will be shortened from 45 minutes to 35 minutes of green flag running. Both changes are, however, expected to be reviewed following the Grand Prix by the series governing body.

When Pato O’Ward explained the difference between IndyCar and Formula 1

Pato O’Ward previously detailed what he considers the difference between driving in IndyCar and Formula 1. The Mexican driver is one of several racers boasting experience across both racing series.

The Arrow McLaren driver highlighted the physical nature of the American series among several factors he believes differentiate the two series. Sharing his thoughts with journalist Bob Pockrass in February, he stated:

"Two different beasts. I would say F1 is very neck-heavy just because of the lateral Gs and longitudinal Gs. IndyCar is extremely upper-body heavy because there is no power steering—you are kind of like wrestling a bear with the IndyCar, to be honest. F1 is a little more gentle."

"The tires are also very different and likes to be driven differently. F1 is very gentle—like I said, very gentle—because the car is very capable and does a lot of things. In IndyCar, you can manhandle it around a little bit more," he concluded.

Beyond the physical demands of both racing series and the differences in car development, both continue to push the limits of innovation to deliver the most compelling racing product and entertainment for fans and stakeholders of the sport. The recent race tire strategies announced by IndyCar are among the numerous initiatives being introduced to ensure the American series can match the allure of Formula 1.

