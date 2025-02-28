IndyCar star Alexander Rossi partners with Billion-dollar market-capped company ahead of 2025 season

Alexander Rossi has partnered with billion-dollar market-capped company Cracker Barrel ahead of the commencement of the 2025 IndyCar season.

The 33-year-old, who is set to compete for Ed Carpenter Racing (ECR) for the 2025 season, is expected to have his No. 20 car adorned with the emblem of the restaurant company.

Alexander Rossi, who joined ECR shortly after his departure from Arrow McLaren, was recently mentioned on Off Track and later confirmed by the restaurant chain on social media.

In a reel shared on its Instagram, Cracker Barrel captioned the former Marussia F1 driver’s announcement:

"This is our kind of pit stop 😌 Let’s give a big Cracker Barrel welcome to our new official partner… @indycar driver Alexander Rossi! 🏎️"

Rossi, who was spotted in the video sipping what appeared to be coffee at a Cracker Barrel restaurant, simply stated;

“I knew it,” in a subtly confident manner.

The 2016 Indy 500 winner is expected to lead his new team in the fight for points and podium finishes throughout the 2025 season, which kicks off with the St. Petersburg Grand Prix in Florida.

Alexander Rossi’s partnership with Cracker Barrel is not the only new sponsorship heading into the upcoming IndyCar campaign.

Ed Carpenter Racing recently announced a partnership with brands owned by Heartland Food Products Group, including Splenda and Java House, earlier in the month.

According to market cap reports, Cracker Barrel—Rossi’s latest sponsor—is worth an estimated $1.01 billion as of February 2025.

The partnership with the restaurant chain is expected to provide Rossi with significant financial backing while also boosting Ed Carpenter Racing’s visibility as they enter their 10th and 14th seasons in IndyCar, respectively.

Rossi, on his part, will hope this new addition also translates into a much-needed race victory. The 33-year-old last stood on the top step of the podium during the 2022 Gallagher Grand Prix in Indianapolis.

Christian Rasmussen looking to learn from Alexander Rossi

AUTO: MAY 11 NTT IndyCar Series Sonsio Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Christian Rasmussen has recently stated that he looks forward to learning from new teammate Alexander Rossi during their time together.

The Danish driver emphasized on IndyCar radio that he hopes to tap into Rossi’s wealth of experience to ensure a stronger 2025 season.

Throughout his IndyCar career, Rossi has amassed an impressive eight race wins, in addition to seven pole positions and one Indy 500 victory in the American open-wheel racing series.

The 33-year-old also holds the honor of leading 995 laps so far in his IndyCar career since making his debut at the 2016 St. Petersburg Grand Prix.

Both Rossi and Rasmussen will be aiming for significant success with Ed Carpenter Racing in the upcoming campaign.

The former F1 driver's vast experience will be particularly crucial for Rasmussen and the team, especially as they look to rebound from a below-par 2024 season.

