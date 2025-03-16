IndyCar star claims Cadillac will be a "truly American" F1 team unlike Haas 

The hype around Cadillac's 2026 F1 entry is huge. Several top drivers have been linked with the outfit, and while Haas currently is the only American (based in Kannapolis) team on the F1 grid, IndyCar star Conor Daly believes that Haas (backed by Ferrari engines) is not fully American in comparison to Cadillac's entry next year.

In line with this, the Juncos Hollinger Racing IndyCar driver, Conor Daly, had the following to add on his YouTube channel.

"I'm a Cadillac Formula 1 fan, now I'm going to be supporting them because I love the people that are involved there, I think that truly truly is an American team, unlike the Haas operation, but I love to see, well I just can't wait to see where all this is going, honestly. It's great for our sport, and its gotta be exciting." Daly said, (5:30 onwards).

Cadillac has brought on board the former F1 world champion and motorsport legend Mario Andretti as its Chairman of the board of directors around its 2026 F1 entry.

Cadillac keeping eyes on 'incredibly talented' Indycar star regarding 2026 F1 entry

Colton Herta at the INDYCAR Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Image Source: Getty)

While Conor Daly is eagerly looking forward to Cadillac making its mark in the pinnacle of motorsport in 2026, the latter still has two seats to fill. Several top names have popped up in the discussion, and one of those is IndyCar's Colton Herta.

The Andretti Autosport racing driver is rated very highly by several esteemed pundits, and he was also recently applauded by Cadillac F1 boss, Graeme Lowdon.

"Does his lack of being at the threshold for the super licence in any way affect his ability to drive a race car? No, he is an incredibly talented driver, so it is not shocking news that we would be looking to consider Colton alongside a whole bunch of other drivers." Lowdon said, as quoted by Racingnews365.

Herta has previously driven McLaren's 2021 F1 car as part of a testing program at Portimao in 2022. In recent years, he has been regularly been linked with a move to the pinnacle of motorsport, but is yet to make it a reality.

The 24-year-old has been competing in IndyCar since the 2018 Grand Prix of Sonoma. In 2019, he made history by becoming the youngest (18 years old) driver to win a race in the sport.

Moreover, in the 2024 season, Herta secured a highly impressive runner-up spot (two wins, three pole positions, 10 top-fives, and 13 top-ten finishes) in the fiercely competitive drivers' championship behind Alex Palou (three-time world champion).

Keeping in view everything that has been discussed, the ongoing 2025 IndyCar season could decide whether Colton Herta gets the 2026 Cadillac F1 seat or not.

