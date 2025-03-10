IndyCar star David Malukas urged to root for "F1 alter ego" Oliver Bearman ahead of Australian GP

Young IndyCar star David Malukas took to the social media platform X on Monday morning with an F1-related question. With the first race week of the 2025 F1 season closing on, the AJ Foyt Racing driver attempted to crowdsource the driver he should be rooting for this year, beginning with the Australian Grand Prix this coming weekend.

In an X post, he asked his followers to give suggestions, writing:

"GM! Who should I be rooting for in F1 in this season 👀"

The top reply among the early responders came from FOX's new play-by-play commentator for IndyCar, Will Buxton, who worked his entire career in the F1 world until 2025. The Drive to Survive fame presenter suggested David Malukas join Haas rookie Oliver Bearman's fan club, describing the many similarities between the two drivers' careers.

"Young guy the paddock is talking very positively about, super talented, loads of potential and rumoured to be in line for a future with the most storied team in the game? Meet your F1 alter ego @OllieBearman," Buxton wrote in his reply.

Oliver Bearman joined Haas on a multi-year deal beginning in 2025 after three brilliant F1 outings in 2024. The British driver substituted an ailing Carlos Sainz at Ferrari for the Saudi Arabian GP and worked his magic in the SF24 to earn a P7 finish on debut, finishing ahead of compatriots Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris.

He also competed in two races for Haas, replacing Kevin Magnussen in Baku and Brazil in the second half of the season. Bearman finished an impressive P10 in Baku and nearly missed the Top 10 in Sao Paulo, with a P12 finish.

How David Malukas' IndyCar career mirrors Oliver Bearman's F1 promise

Arrow McLaren signed David Malukas for the 2024 IndyCar season after noticing his promising performance with Dale Coyne Racing in 2022 and 2023, including a podium at Gateway. However, a preseason wrist injury sidelined him from competing in the first half of the season, prompting McLaren to part ways with him.

He raced for Meyer Shank Racing from race 8 at Mid-Ohio onwards, and secured two Top 10 finishes. AJ Foyt Racing signed him for 2025 and beyond, in a move that was believed to get Malukas prepped for a promotion to Team Penske, one of the series' top teams. He would most probably replace 44-year-old Will Power, whose current contract runs out after the 2025 season.

AJ Foyt Racing has a technical alliance with Penske, similar to what Haas has with Ferrari in F1. Haas signing Oliver Bearman is considered a precursor to his joining Ferrari a few years down the line when the Scuderia's newest signing, 40-year-old Lewis Hamilton retires and vacates his seat.

David Malukas began his 2025 IndyCar season with a respectable P13 finish at the season-opening Grand Prix of St. Petersburg after starting the race in P17. His teammate Santino Ferrucci started in P19 and finished one position behind him, in P14.

Oliver Bearman will kick off his first full-time F1 season with the Australian GP at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne from March 14 to 16, alongside new teammate Esteban Ocon.

