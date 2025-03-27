IndyCar star Hailie Deegan posts gym selfie on social media 

Hailie Deegan, the 23-year-old, is a well-known upcoming name in the world of American motorsports. She is currently competing in the 2025 Indy NXT championship, and with Round (May 4) some time away, she has recently dropped a gym selfie on her Snapchat.

Specifically, Deegan has dropped a mirror selfie showcasing her abs. She regularly posts updates on her various social media handles regarding things that go on in her life.

Hailie Deegan, before making a switch to Indy NXT this year, has previously driven in NASCAR's extremely competitive Craftsman Truck series (69 appearances, five top-tens) and the Xfinity Series (18 appearances). In the ongoing Indy NXT season, the 23-year-old is plying her trade with HMD Motorsports, driving the No. 38 race car.

In the Indy NXT season-opener in St. Petersburg, Deegan managed a 14th-place finish in the main race.

Hailie Deegan taking Indy NXT move 'seriously'

While Hailie Deegan recently dropped a mirror selfie via her Snapchat, her HMD Motorsports team had the following to add ahead of her Indy NXT debut in St. Petersburg. HMD Motorsports President, Mike Maurini, spoke with the media and said (via Forbes):

"Hailie, and especially the Deegan name, are huge in motorsports, and we welcome them to the HMD Motorsports family. Hailie has already been out to the shop and is taking the move to open-wheel racing seriously. She is looking for a place in the Indianapolis area to be emersed with the team and is already working with her engineer. We want to make sure she and all the other HMD Motorsports drivers are as ready as possible for every on-track session."

Moreover, ahead of her St. Petersburg outing, Deegan also said:

"I have much to learn, but I am ready to go. The team brings a wealth of knowledge for me to pull from, and I look forward to soaking up as much of that as possible before my race debut next March in St. Petersburg."

Other than competing in NASCAR and the ongoing stint in 2025 Indy NXT, Deegan has also competed in the ARCA Menards Series East (16 races, five top-tens) and the ARCA Menards Series West (three wins, 23 top-10s and five pole positions). Moreover, from 2021-2023, she was named the Craftsman Truck Series Most Popular driver.

As mentioned earlier, Hailie Deegan managed a 14th-place finish in the Indy NXT's season-opener in St. Petersburg. In view of this, she would want to put on a better showing at the Grand Prix of Alabama, which is slated to take place around the 2.3-mile Barber Motorsport Park from May 2-4.

