IndyCar star Marco Andretti reacts to Tyler Reddick's "amazing" Charlotte pole despite emotional weight of son's health battle

Third-generation IndyCar driver Marco Andretti has sent prayers Tyler Reddick's way after knowing about his kid, Rookie's, imminent surgery. Reddick claimed pole position at the Roval despite his mind being taken up by his son's pending kidney surgery.Rookie was born in May last year and is Tyler Reddick's second-born. Since his birth, the 29-year-old has gone on to win the Regular Season championship and has won two races in the Cup Series sphere.While he stands on the cusp of being eliminated from the Round of 12 in the Cup Series, his biggest chance to get into the Round of 8 lies in scoring a victory at the Roval. He scored the pole position for the do-or-die race with the situation about his kid in the back of his mind.Moreover, shedding light on what has actually happened to Rookie, Reddick's wife, Alexa, penned a post on Instagram:&quot;Rookie has a tumor that’s “choking” the renal vein &amp; renal artery. Telling the heart “hey I’m not getting enough blood… pump harder.” Causing the enlarged heart. He will need the entire kidney removed as it is not believed to be functioning any longer. He will undergo open surgery to remove his right kidney. We’re just not sure when. Waiting is ok right now to give his heart a break while he’s on BP medication. They expect his heart to fully recover because it was just an innocent bystander. We have answers but a journey ahead to bring our little Cookie home.&quot;&quot;We’re happy, we’re talking, blowing bubbles, playing,&amp; interacting with every nurse &amp; doctor that comes in his room.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSubsequently, getting to know about the situation of Tyler Reddick's child, being a father himself, Marco Andretti shared his reaction on X and wrote:&quot;Just heard about Tyler Reddick‘s baby. 🙏🏼 Big time Prayers his way. Amazing job to put it on pole with that at the top of his mind.&quot;Marco Andretti @MarcoAndrettiLINKJust heard about @TylerReddick ‘s baby. 🙏🏼 Big time Prayers his way. Amazing job to put it on pole with that at the top of his mind.On the other hand, like Tyler Reddick, Marco Andretti was also once a part of the NASCAR sphere.How did Marco Andretti fare out in the NASCAR realm?Marco Andretti at the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Baptist Health 200 - Practice - Source: GettyMarco Andretti remained loyal to IndyCar for the majority of his racing career. However, after bidding adieu to his full-time role in the series, he started to experiment in the stock car racing ladder.This saw him compete at a few races in the Truck series and a solitary start in the Xfinity Series. Andretti had a fair bit of success in the IndyCar realm, but his NASCAR venture did not entirely go the way he wanted, as in his eight race starts, he had a best finish of 18th.So, he then decided to say cayonara to the stock car racing realm for the time being and has continued his Indy 500-only role in IndyCar.