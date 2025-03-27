IndyCar star Marcus Armstrong’s ex-girlfriend flaunts her mermaid-inspired look in an ocean blue dress

Marcus Armstrong’s ex-girlfriend, Lissie Mackintosh, recently flaunted a mermaid-inspired look on social media. The 24-year-old posted a video of herself wearing a blue dress on her Instagram.

Mackintosh was previously the partner of Armstrong, who drives for Meyer Shank Racing in the IndyCar series. The pair dated through 2023 until the tail end of 2024.

The British-born Mackintosh is a motorsport presenter who covers several racing series, including F1 and Formula E. The content creator shared a video of herself in a mermaid-inspired dress, accompanied by a mermaid emoji, on her Instagram story.

Lissie Mackintosh shared her mermaid-inspired look on social media. Image: @lissiemackintosh via Instagram

Armstrong’s former partner, who began covering European open-wheel racing in 2021, has carved a niche image for herself through various social media round-ups. She has since featured F1 drivers on her platforms, including Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc, and more recently, Lando Norris.

The sports presenter is also the host of 'Going Purple,' a podcast that serves as an inclusive space for both new and long-time F1 fans. Mackintosh has subsequently extended her coverage beyond motorsport and even into the NFL.

Meanwhile, Marcus Armstrong, who completed a switch to Meyer Shank at the start of the 2025 season, also competed in several Formula Junior series. The former Chip Ganassi driver recently recorded a seventh-place finish at the IndyCar Thermal Club Grand Prix.

Marcus Armstrong's ex-girlfriend lands Sky Sports F1 role

Marcus Armstrong’s former girlfriend, Lissie Mackintosh, has recently secured a role with Sky Sports F1 ahead of the 2025 Formula One season. The motorsport content creator is set to team up with the channel’s presenters to cover the current campaign.

Having already established herself as a motorsport expert with extensive coverage of various racing events in recent years, Mackintosh is teaming up with the British F1 outlet for the 2025 campaign.

Dubbing it a 'dream', the former partner of Marcus Armstrong shared photos on Instagram celebrating her role with the caption:

“Such a dream getting to work with Sky Sports on this one 🥹🏁💓😭 F1 is back this weekend, so don’t forget to tune into all the races this season on Sky Sports, the home of F1! 🏎️👀”

Sky Sports, one of F1’s biggest international broadcasters, has enlisted Mackintosh, who has become a growing presence in the F1 paddock, to join its expert lineup alongside Martin Brundle, Ted Kravitz, Nico Rosberg, and several other prominent figures in the sport for the 2025 campaign.

However, while Mackintosh is enjoying a successful 2025 motorsport season, her ex-partner, Marcus Armstrong, has had a mixed start with his new team. The former Ferrari Academy driver failed to complete his season-opening St. Petersburg Grand Prix after colliding with the wall on lap 46. However, he bounced back with an impressive seventh-place finish in the second race of the season at the Thermal Club circuit.

