IndyCar star Marcus Armstrong’s ex-girlfriend Lissie Mackintosh bags huge F1 role with Sky Sports

Marcus Armstrong's ex-girlfriend, Lissie Mackintosh, has established herself as one of the F1 presenters in recent times. With her continued efforts, the 25-year-old has been able to land a full-season role with Sky Sports F1 for the 2025 F1 season and shared her excitement about the new venture on her Instagram.

Sky Sports F1 is the biggest international broadcaster of F1, apart from F1 itself. Mackintosh was present in the paddock last year at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, and her presence has grown since then in the racing realm.

While her ex-boyfriend Marcus Armstrong races in the IndyCar sphere with Meyer Shank Racing, Lissie Mackintosh landed a big role with Sky Sports F1. The Briton will be on the Sky Sports broadcast team for the upcoming season, and reflecting on her new status, she wrote on Instagram:

"Such a dream getting to work with sky sports. F1 is back this weekend so don’t forget to tune into all the races this season on Sky Sports, home of F1"

While Mackintosh continues her work in the F1 world, Armstrong is looking to continue his jibe in IndyCar with MSR after leaving the Chip Ganassi Racing outfit.

Marcus Armstrong shares his thoughts on the new alternate tires for IndyCar races

Marcus Armstrong at the NTT IndyCar Series GMR Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Marcus Armstrong had an impressive qualifying session at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix. The New Zealander started on the second row alongside teammate Felix Rosenqvist.

The 24-year-old's qualifying lap time was aided by the alternate green-walled tire that made its debut during the St. Petersburg weekend. Many drivers had commended the tire's performance, but Armstrong looked at the critical aspect of it as he was weary of the slicks' durability, and said (via Meyer Shank Racing):

"The alternate tire is extremely soft, it looks like it could be around five laps and you might start thinking about changing them straight away."

Despite his concerns, the Kiwi did not get much time to adapt to the new tires as his race ended prematurely. Armstrong had led the race at one point and dived into the pits on lap 35 for a set of alternate tires.

10 laps later, the 25-year-old collided with the wall, which urged the Meyer Shank Racing squad to change the tires once again while checking for any criticalities within the car. He was sent out on track after checks, but his suspension was totaled, which urged the team to retire the car.

Marcus Armstrong will be hoping for a better race weekend at the next Grand Prix at Thermal Club. Last year, he finished the race in the top five and will look to repeat this success with the Ohio-based team.

