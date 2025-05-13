IndyCar star pays a soul-stirring tribute to America's greatness in Indy 500 livery reveal

IndyCar's biggest race of the season is coming up, i.e., the Indy 500, and multiple drivers will be running special one-off liveries for the occasion. Moreover, Sting Ray Robb has one-upped the grid with a goosebumps-inducing American livery for the premier race.

Ad

Robb made his debut in 2023, but utilized his rookie year to delve into the intricacies of racing the top class of open-wheel racing in the United States. His sophomore year in the series saw him mature as a driver and claim his first top-10 result of his career.

With him already having the experience of participating in two Indy 500s earlier, the 23-year-old knows about how every charter seemingly runs a special livery for the 'greatest spectacle of racing.' Understanding about the heritage of the track and the United States, Sting Ray Robb's No. 77 car would run a special paint job, featuring "We the people," and much more from America's prestige, as he shared on X (formerly Twitter):

Ad

Trending

"238 years ago, George Washington arrived in Philadelphia to lead the Constitutional Convention, laying the foundation for a nation grounded in liberty and guided by Divine Providence. Today, we race with gratitude. For the Freedoms we cherish. For the ones who gave them."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sting Ray Robb has a seasoned veteran as a teammate, Conor Daly, to put up against in an intra-team battle at Juncos Hollinger Racing.

How has Sting Ray Robb performed in comparison to his IndyCar teammate so far?

Sting Ray Robb at the INDYCAR Sonsio Grand Prix - Source: Getty

The Idaho-born driver's odds of winning the intra-team battle were tough at the start of the 2025 season. Daly had brought in JHR's first podium in IndyCar history at Milwaukee last year, which eventually earned him the seat at the team for this year.

Ad

This made proving himself against an experienced driver even more difficult. However, Sting Ray Robb has had the better 2025 season so far. Despite the two often finishing the race outside the top 20, the 23-year-old claimed a top-10 result at Long Beach.

However, the tides returned to their normal nature again as in the subsequent rounds, Conor Daly returned to his team leader position, and reflecting on the Sonsio IndyCar Grand Prix, the Indiana-native said (via Juncos Hollinger Racing):

Ad

"I knew that we had pace in the car, and I knew that, even from last, you can still make something happen with the right calls, and the team made those right calls. Chevy power helped me out on the straights with overtaking, and on the restart at the end we made up a couple spots. We know we want to be further forward, and I know we can be. We just have to keep executing, keep learning, and showing up ready to fight."

Conor Daly and Sting Ray Robb sit 21st and 22nd in the IndyCar championship standings, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a journalism student and has a nose for news in the motorsport world. His favorite driver is Sebastian Vettel and wants to meet his idol one day. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.