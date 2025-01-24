IndyCar star pokes fun at Connor Zilisch as Trackhouse announces Cup debut for the NASCAR prodigy

IndyCar driver Scott McLaughlin reacted to Connor Zilisch’s latest announcement as the Team Penske driver uploaded a post on social media platform X. NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Zilisch announced his NASCAR Cup Series debut for Trackhouse Racing with Red Bull sponsoring the entry.

Zilisch uploaded a post about the same on his Instagram account as he made the announcement and thanked his partners. The 18-year-old will be making his Cup Series debut at the 2025 NASCAR race at the Circuit of the Americas. The caption to his Instagram announcement post read:

“I never thought l'd get the opportunity to race in the @nascar Cup Series, let alone debut at 18 years old. I'm so fortunate to be surrounded by great companies like @redbullusa and @teamtrackhouse. COTA is only 38 days away, let's go!”

Team Penske IndyCar driver McLaughlin poked fun at Trackhouse Racing’s newest driver as the announcement was made. The Kiwi driver called Zilisch a “big Cup Series driver”, possibly because he’ll be driving for one of the most prestigious teams along with one of the most famous sponsors in the world of motorsports.

“I know why Connor Zilisch didn’t get us coffees this morning, guess he’s a big Cup Series driver now…” posted Scott McLaughlin.

Red Bull is returning to the world of stock car racing after over half a decade. The energy drinks company last sponsored the Red Bull Racing team from 2006-2011. Connor Zilisch will be driving the Chevrolet-powered No. 87 entry which will feature the iconic Red Bull color scheme of blue, red, and yellow, and the livery seen on other Red Bull motorsports cars.

Red Bull will also be sponsoring Shane van Gisbergen’s Trackhouse Racing entry for five races during the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.

IndyCar’s Scott McLaughlin declared “war” against Connor Zilisch in a hilarious social media exchange

Scott McLaughlin, along with NASCAR drivers Connor Zilisch and Shane van Gisbergen, will be participating in this weekend's Daytona 24 hours driving the No. 91 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R in the GTD Pro class for the Trackhouse Racing entry.

The trio has been participating in the practice tests as the newest Cup Series driver left his phone on the timing stand while he was out on the track. McLaughlin and van Gisbergen took the opportunity to click photos on the 18-year-old’s phone, who later uploaded them on X as the post read:

“Left my phone on the timing stand when I got in the car. Lesson learned boys @shanevg97 @smclaughlin93”

While McLaughlin was out on track, Zilisch did the same, and the IndyCar driver replied to the post with pictures of the Trackhouse driver as the caption read:

“This is war”

Both Connor Zilisch and Scott McLaughlin will get back to their respective duties after the endurance race as the Cup Series season begins on February 2nd and exactly a month later on March 2nd, the IndyCar season begins.

