IndyCar star Romain Grosjean drops a 4-word response on test driving the Lamborghini hyper car at Daytona

Since joining the IndyCar field in 2021, Romain Grosjean has been a fan favorite. However, with his endeavor ending in the open-wheel racing scene for now, he is gearing up for his future in IMSA and gave a four-word response on testing the Lamborghini SC63.

Grosjean was known as a strong midfield driver during his time in F1. He spent 12 years in the sport but left the championship after his near-death crash in Bahrain in 2020.

Soon after, he switched to IndyCar and left a mark on the grid. The 38-year-old was then poached by the Andretti outfit.

Ahead of the 2025 season, Grosjean has signed as Prema's reserve driver. Subsequently, he switched his focus to the IMSA racing series and test-drove the Lamborghini SC63. He then posted an image on Instagram, captioning it:

Trending

"Office for the day 💯"

With 2025 being his first full-time IMSA campaign, he will be determined to showcase his quality. Grosjean has only made six race starts in the series so far.

Romain Grosjean on his hobbies away from racing

Romain Grosjean at Roar Before The 24h - Source: Getty

While losing a full-time IndyCar seat would have been disheartening for many drivers, Romain Grosjean is looking forward to the new challenges in his life. He finished P3 in the second testing session and appears to be in strong form going into the new season.

However, moving away from the world of racing, the Lamborghini driver was asked about his hobbies. His answer would resound with multiple full-time drivers, who have made sacrifices in their lives to live their dreams.

"Spending time at home with my wife and kids, when I am not racing in IndyCar, IMSA and developing the SC63! I also fly a lot which makes my life a lot easier getting to and from races quickly, so that I am able to spend as much time at home with the family. I bought my plane in the summer of 2022 and I have got almost 400 hours of flight time now, so I keep on building my experience," Romain Grosjean said (as quoted by Lamborghini).

On the other hand, the 38-year-old will be racing alongside old F1 friends in IMSA. Kevin Magnussen and Daniil Kvyat will also be part of the racing series in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback