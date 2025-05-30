  • home icon
IndyCar star Scott McLaughlin describes Indy 500 heartbreak as the “hardest thing he's gone through in his career”

By Samson Osaze Ero
Modified May 30, 2025 04:09 IST
Scott McLaughlin reflected on his crash during the 2025 Indy 500 event. Images: Getty

Scott McLaughlin has spoken about the heartbreaking incident he suffered during the Indy 500 event. The 31-year-old dubbed it as one of the hardest feelings he has had to endure throughout his racing career.

The Team Penske driver, who was hoping to clinch victory at the iconic Brickyard race, witnessed his race end in the most abrupt manner — before he could even reach the green flag. The New Zealand driver, who was weaving on the straight in an attempt to generate temperature in his tires ahead of the start of the Indianapolis race, subsequently skidded off the track and crashed into the barriers, bringing an end to his race.

The incident left Scott McLaughlin visibly distraught, with the #3 car driver dropping to his knees to mourn what had just happened. However, ahead of the upcoming Detroit Grand Prix weekend, the Penske driver has once again reflected on the heartbreaking end to his race at the Indy 500 event.

Sharing his thoughts in a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) by motorsport expert Bob Pockrass, McLaughlin acknowledged it as one of the “hardest things he’s gone through in his career.”

“I don't know if I'll ever be over it, but, you know, it's been a character-building couple of weeks. Definitely the hardest thing I’ve gone through in my career in terms of the 500 race and what happened there. Obviously, I keep replaying the events over and over in my head."
"But the best thing for me right now is to get back on track and, you know, try to win this race. Obviously, it’s pretty cool when you win — there’s the media stuff, the trip to New York, and whatever. But also, when you have a really terrible race, the best thing is that you get to race the next week. So you try to look at it from a positive note. And, um, I’m a big believer that everything happens for a reason. Something happened there, and I’ll figure it out.”
Scott McLaughlin will now have his sights set on the upcoming Detroit Grand Prix. However, it must be noted that things don’t get any easier for the Penske driver in Detroit, as his last outing on the street circuit ended in a 20th-place finish.

Scott McLaughlin finds comfort in family after his Indy 500 crash

Scott McLaughlin, during the post-race ceremony of the latest Indianapolis event, explained how he found solace in his family following his Indy 500 crash. He was among several drivers who attended the post-race ceremony of the Brickyard showpiece.

The Team Penske driver acknowledged how his wife and daughter were there with him following the first-lap incident. Reflecting on the emotional moment while addressing the audience, as captured in a post shared on X by user @mama_gforce, the Kiwi driver stated:

“That’s my world right there. I got back to the bus, and my wife was there. And my daughter was there sleeping actually. And that’s all you need.”
McLaughlin had qualified highest among the Penske team, which had been engulfed in controversy in the lead-up to the race. However, his hopes for a maiden win at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway were dashed following the crash he suffered before the race even commenced.

Scott McLaughlin, who was one of the seven drivers who crashed during the event, remains without a win at the Indy 500, with his best result still the sixth place recorded during the 2024 edition of the event.

