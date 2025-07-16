IndyCar star Scott McLaughlin raises alarm over “ridiculous” frequency of fraud callers

IndyCar driver Scott McLaughlin has voiced his frustration over an overwhelming rise in fraudulent phone calls, branding the situation as "ridiculous". The 32-year-old took to social media to vent his frustration, drawing attention to the growing nuisance.

The Team Penske driver, who boasts a strong fan base for his on-track performances, took to his X account to express his frustration.

“The amount of scam/spam calls I’ve been getting lately is ridiculous,” mentioned the Team Penske star.

While it may appear to be an ordinary comment, Scott McLaughlin’s complaint underscores a much broader issue impacting not just celebrities and sports stars but also countless individuals across the globe. The words of the Kiwi native also stirred a flurry of reactions from others who seem to be experiencing similar issues.

Shifting focus to on-track action, McLaughlin’s torrid run on ovals continued at the recent Iowa Speedway event. The former Supercars champion suffered multiple crashes during the IndyCar double-header weekend in Corn Country. He will now be aiming for an incident-free outing when the open-wheel racing series heads to Canada for the Indy Grand Prix of Toronto.

Scott McLaughlin pens emotional note after Iowa speedway race

Scott McLaughlin also penned an emotional letter about his season so far following his outing at the Iowa Speedway doubleheader. The 32-year-old endured another torrid race at the Newton short oval.

The Team Penske driver, whose season has taken a downward turn since the Indy 500, found no reprieve as he suffered another crash during qualifying for the Iowa oval race. While McLaughlin managed to recover during the race to finish in fourth place, the New Zealand driver was again involved in a first-lap incident with Devlin DeFrancesco during the second race of the doubleheader.

Taking to his X account to reflect on his season, McLaughlin wrote:

“Sometimes you gotta reflect. Last few months have been the hardest in my career on track. A lot of promise, not too much delivery, luck, mistakes — a lot of those things play into these situations. I’m a big believer that everything happens for a reason.

I’m still so lucky I get to call this my job, I have a beautiful, healthy family that I get to come home to, and I have plenty of fans that wear my shirt every week without a doubt. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been off track though. It’s a shame those two haven’t combined, but they will — and when they do, it will be a movie! Appreciate you all, and I hope you enjoy our ride back with the #thirsty3s and @Team_Penske to the top step! Always grateful.”

McLaughlin has largely endured a difficult 2025 season, with his oval outings in particular proving costly. The Penske driver crashed twice at the Indy 500 — including during the warm-up lap — suffered a mechanical failure during the Bommarito 500, and was involved in two incidents at the Iowa Speedway.

McLaughlin will now shift his focus towards redemption as he looks ahead to the final races of the 2025 IndyCar campaign.

