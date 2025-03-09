IndyCar star Scott McLaughlin shares a carousel of pictures with her ‘girls’ amid Florida outing

Team Penske IndyCar racing driver Scott McLaughlin had quite the race weekend in the 2025 season-opener in St. Petersburg. In relation to this, he shared a few pictures via his official Instagram account.

Ad

McLaughlin had an extremely impressive outing in Saturday's qualifying session ahead of the race. He secured P1 with Andretti Global's Colton Herta and Meyer Shank's Felix Rosenqvist in P2 and P3.

Moreover, he ended his 100-lap outing in Sunday's race (March 2) in P4 in the standings. With almost a week having gone by since the event, McLaughlin shared pictures on Instagram with the following caption:

"Great couple weeks in Florida with my girls and our people." McLaughlin wrote.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Scott McLaughlin's family was present at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. The 31-year-old is married to Karly Paone (a school teacher), and they tied the knot in 2020. The couple had their first child (daughter) last year, and they named her Lucy Violet McLaughlin. Both Karly and Lucy were present in St. Pete, as evident from the pictures.

Scott McLaughlin signed a long-term deal with Team Penske

While Scott McLaughlin recently shared some adorable pictures via his Instagram account, on 28th February, he dropped some major news regarding his future. He made it known that he's secured his long-term future with the Roger Penske-led Team Penske racing team.

Ad

In line with this, back then, he had the following to say via his X account:

"We’re LIVE and ready for a big 2025! Signed a long term extension in the off-season with Team Penske and have been absolutely 100% focused on prep for this year. Let’s kick this season off right! STRAIGHT. TO. THE. MOON."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I always feel competition from those guys [team-mates at Team Penske]. They’re unreal racing drivers. I’m certainly noticing Andretti’s getting better, Ganassi is always there, Ed Carpenter has got new funding now, and you’re got Arrow McLaren," Scott McLaughlin said while talking about his competition (Via: Motorsport Week)

The ongoing 2025 IndyCar season still has 16 races remaining on the calendar. Dixon was on song at the Firestone Grand Prix and, thus, would want to at least replicate the same at the Thermal Club Grand Prix of California.

Ad

Moreover, keeping in view his strong form from the 2024 season, where he finished in third place in the drivers' standings (505 points with three wins, five poles, eight top-five, and 12 top-ten finishes), he would be having his eyes on the big prize this year.

Following the culmination of the 2025 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, McLaughlin is currently in third place in the drivers' championship. He is behind the Chip Ganassi driver duo of Alex Palou (P1) and Scott Dixon (P2).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback