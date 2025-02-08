IndyCar star Scott McLaughlin shares an elated reaction to “first taste” of Porsche Penske at Sebring

Team Penske driver Scott McLaughlin recently expressed his excitement ahead of the 2025 IndyCar campaign. McLaughlin will be entering his fifth full campaign in the IndyCar Series this season.

New Zealand driver Scott McLaughlin is set to take on a new challenge ahead of the 2025 campaign. He will be taking reins of a Porsche Penske Motorsport 963 in an IMSA-sanctioned test at Sebring International Raceway.

During the February 11-13 test, McLaughlin will share the #6 Porsche 963 with its regular drivers—Matt Campbell, Kevin Estre, and Mathieu Jaminet. This test follows his recent appearance at the IMSA season opener in Daytona, where he competed in the GTD class behind the wheel of a TF Sport Chevrolet Corvette.

Trending

Expressing his enthusiasm for the test session, the 31-year-old driver took to his X handle, where he wrote:

"Excited to get my first taste of the Porsche Penske GTP 👊🏻😊"

Expand Tweet

On the other hand, McLaughlin's Team Penske teammate Josef Newgarden will return to the No. 7 Porsche, marking his first time back in the car since winning the 2024 Rolex 24 At Daytona. The reigning Indy 500 champion had previously competed in a Porsche Penske GTP at the 2023 Petit Le Mans.

The Sebring test will see 37 cars in action, with GT classes running on Tuesday. It will be followed by all four classes on Wednesday, and conclude with a prototype-only session on Thursday.

Scott McLaughlin talks about 2025 plans

Speaking at a pre-season press conference, Scott McLaughlin shared his thoughts on the key to winning a championship. When asked about the ideal path to success, he emphasized the importance of consistency and avoiding costly setbacks. He said (via Speedway Digest):

"I think you've just got to do it your own way. As much as you can plan and think about what you can do and what you can't, we all know the right path is just consistent results. With a few wins along the way. I think you need to win a couple wins. I think you need to win a couple times for sure."

He further elaborated:

"But consistency is key, and we all know that. But you've got to eliminate those big bad results, and we had a few of them last year which really hurt."

McLaughlin’s association with Team Penske began in January 2020, when he first tested an IndyCar at Sebring International Raceway. Later that year, he signed a multi-year contract to compete full-time in the series. His IndyCar debut came at the 2021 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg,

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback