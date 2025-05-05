IndyCar star Will Power comments on his 5th straight top-5 finish at Barber

Will Power continued his strong run of performances at the Children’s of Alabama Grand Prix, finishing fifth in the race. The 44-year-old recorded his fifth consecutive top-five finish at Barber Motorsports Park.

Ad

The Team Penske driver, who had qualified for the 2025 edition of the race in fourth place, was among the favourites to clinch victory at the Grand Prix. However, a series of intense tactical battles and strategic decisions that didn’t quite pan out saw him ultimately finish in fifth place.

Sharing his thoughts on his performance in a post-race interview shared to X by IndyCar on FOX, Will Power said:

“That was just—we saved fuel. We maybe could have gone a lap longer. It was nothing to do with the team, it’s just me. It was more to do with the situation on the track. We thought we should have tried to cover \[Rinus] VeeKay, and it was a bit of a hard race in there, but still a good day.

Ad

Trending

"It was just really difficult for the guys with the strategy. You know, we had [Christian] Lundgaard who undercut, but we could have overcut and got a couple of people. You know, it was just difficult decisions, but still a solid day.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite failing to reach the podium, it has to be stated that it was a better outing for Will Power. The two-time IndyCar Series winner, who had a difficult start to the 2025 season, matched his best race result of the season with his performance at the Alabama race. The Australian driver will aim for a better outing when the IndyCar grid heads to Indianapolis for the Sonsio Grand Prix.

Will Power reacted after Alex Palou clinched Barber’s pole

Will Power shared his thoughts after Alex Palou clinched pole position for the Children’s of Alabama Grand Prix. The 44-year-old, who qualified fourth — his best of the season so far — reflected on his performance in qualifying and how the Chip Ganassi driver often proves too difficult to beat.

Ad

Sharing his thoughts following the qualifying session via FOX Sports Livestream, the Penske driver stated:

“Yeah, definitely excited to have my first appearance in the Top 12 actually, let alone Top 6. But we've had really strong race days. You know that Palou guy, he makes it hard, man. But really happy with P4. We can really do something from there.”

Ad

“I think, who knows, this track has had more yellows than other tracks in the past. It might look like you can't pass, but it might be a hectic race tomorrow,” he added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Alex Palou indeed lived up to the subtle reputation Will Power had set for him following qualifying, as he proved too difficult for any driver on the grid to beat, recording another stunning victory — his third of the season — in what was a largely controlled race.

Will Power, on his part, sadly failed to maximise his qualifying position, as battles with Christian Lundgaard and an overcut from Rinus VeeKay meant he finished the race in fifth position. The Australian driver is currently enduring one of his worst starts to an IndyCar season and will be aiming to turn the tide in the upcoming races.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samson Osaze Ero Samson Ero is an accomplished motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, with over seven years of experience in the media industry. His career has seen him refine his expertise at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited, Transsion Holdings, and Sports Brief, where he excelled as a Content Operations Specialist and Sports Editor, covering a broad spectrum of sports stories and general news.



He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Insurance from the University of Benin (2015–2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (2021–2023). Further solidifying his credentials, he completed the Google News Initiative Course in 2024.



His professional journey includes pivotal roles at Transsion Holdings (2020–2022), EPL Partners Nigeria Limited (2022–2023), and Sports Brief & Legit (2023–2025). Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.