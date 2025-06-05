IndyCar team announces heartbreaking update on passing of team member: “Rest easy, Ed”

IndyCar outfit Ed Carpenter Racing (ECR) has announced the passing of team member Ed Delporte. The team engineer passed away on June 3, following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Delporte was one of the Indiana-based outfit's first employees since its venture into the American open-wheel racing series in 2011. He worked as an electronics engineer and was part of several Indy 500 events — which appears to be the home event for the ECR team.

Sharing a post on its X (formerly Twitter) handle to announce the passing of its engineer, the IndyCar outfit Ed Carpenter Racing wrote:

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our teammate Ed Delporte. After a long and brave battle with pancreatic cancer, Ed passed away the morning of June 3, 2025."

"Ed was one of Ed Carpenter Racing’s original employees and has been with the team since its first race. Not only was he a talented electronics engineer, he was a tremendous teammate and an integral part of our ECR family. A true historian of the sport, he attended 13 Indianapolis 500s before working 30. This year was his 31st and we are honored he was able to help us prepare for one more 500. Rest easy, Ed.”

Delporte was often a mainstay in the Ed Carpenter Racing garage. However, with his battle with cancer showing no sign of abating, the 54-year-old became scarcely seen across the IndyCar team pit wall.

During the recent Indy 500 event, the ECR team fielded three cars with special cancer-themed stickers showing support for Delporte’s fight against the disease.

IndyCar teams pay tribute to Ed Delporte

Several IndyCar teams have taken to social media to offer their condolences to the Ed Carpenter Racing outfit following the announcement of the death of Ed Delporte. The racing engineer passed away on June 3, following a battle with cancer.

The unfortunate incident, which has thrown the broader IndyCar paddock into a somber mood, has stirred reactions from several teams in the open-wheel series.

The Andretti Global team, reacting to the news on Instagram, commented:

“Thinking of the entire ECR family 💙”

The Chip Ganassi Racing outfit also wrote underneath the post:

“Sending our thoughts & prayers to the ECR team and his family during this difficult time ❤️”

The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing outfit also shared:

“Thinking of you all ❤️”

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing extended its condolences to Ed Carpenter Racing following the passing of Ed Delporte. Images: @ecrindy via Instagram

Ed Delporte was indeed an integral part of the growth recorded by the ECR team in IndyCar racing. The engineer was also part of the all six race victories the team has achieved throughout its stint in the open-wheel series.

So far, and as tributes continue to pour in, the Indiana-based team has not made an announcement on who will assume Delporte’s responsibilities within the team.

