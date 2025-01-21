IndyCar team PREMA reportedly suffer a big blow after expert engineer’s exit from the team 

Respected motorsports engineer Michael Cannon’s exit from the PREMA’s IndyCar project was confirmed by multiple sources on January 18, 2025. The IndyCar engineer joined PREMA in late November as the head of engineering, and he took over the role of pointing the newest team in IndyCar in the direction of success.

However, within two months of joining the team based in Italy, IndyStar claimed that its sources confirmed Michael Cannon's exit from the team. As per the source, a few representatives of the team hinted at his exit while another team member confirmed the reports of his exit. IndyCar reporter Nathan Brown took to X to break this news.

Prior to his short-lived stint with PREMA, Michael Cannon spent a couple of years at AJ Foyt Racing as the Technical Director of the team. Many hail Cannon as the reason behind AJ Foyt’s recent rise in the championship and also as the person responsible for the team’s technical alliance with Team Penske.

Michael Cannon announced his exit from AJ Foyt Racing in early November and within a few weeks joined PREMA Racing. His exit from the Italian team does come as a shock and the reason behind the same hasn't been revealed yet. A team representative confirmed his exit but refused to make any further comments about the same.

Cannon had previously worked with top teams like Andretti and Chip Ganassi Racing before joining AJ Foyt Racing at the start of the 2023 season. He was Scott Dixon's race engineer during the 2020 season, the year when the New Zealander won the IndyCar championship.

Michael Cannon made his first official appearance for PREMA at the official launch of the team’s livery on January 10, 2025. The former Head of Engineering was seen wearing the Red PREMA outfit at the event. However, things unfolded within a week which led to his exit from the team.

PREMA livery launch and Romain Grosjean announcement for the 2025 IndyCar season

Romain Grosjean looks on in the garage during the Roar Before The 24h at Daytona International Speedway on January 17, 2025- Source: Getty

The newest IndyCar team took the curtains off its 2025 livery at the event in Charlotte. PREMA’s 2025 drivers Robert Shwartzman and Callum Ilott were present at the event hosted by Will Buxton and were the ones to take the covers off the car. The car featured a livery similar to PREMA’s F2 livery featuring the colors of the Italian Flag.

Romain Grosjean was also announced as the team’s reserve driver for the 2025 IndyCar driver. Speaking about the Frenchman, PREMA Racing IndyCar CEO Piers Phillips said during the team launch event:

“Having Romain; can't see him with the light so apologies. But Romain Grosjean is our reserve driver. We're obviously incredibly privileged to have him in the team as well, and really looking forward to some successful times ahead.” (32:10 onwards)

The 2025 IndyCar season begins on March 2nd and PREMA has a little over a month to finish preparing their newly signed drivers for the upcoming campaign.

