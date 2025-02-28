IndyCar team testing at Sebring: Insider explains why it is done in Florida

For decades, the IndyCar racing series has conducted its testing at the iconic Sebring International Raceway, a circuit deeply embedded in the fabric of American open-wheel racing.

Several drivers who later made a lasting impact on the series had their first experience with IndyCar at the Florida-based circuit.

Widely recognized as one of the oldest permanent road racing tracks in North America, Sebring once again hosted pre-season testing ahead of the 2025 season.

This long-standing tradition has sparked curiosity about what makes the circuit so unique and why it remains IndyCar’s preferred choice for testing.

Providing answers to this question, IndyCar journalist Marshall Pruett explained why teams continue to rely on the Sebring short course for pre-season preparations.

Speaking in a video on X (formerly Twitter) Pruett detailed that IndyCar teams regularly use Sebring for pre-season testing due to its challenging layout, which provides a good simulation of the variety of circuits they race on throughout the season, allowing them to test car setups and driver performance across different track conditions.

The IndyCar expert also pointed out the circuit’s notoriously bumpy surface, which closely mimics street courses, making it an invaluable testing ground for teams seeking to optimize their setups for the season ahead.

“Why do IndyCar teams go to Sebring to test? Run that short course, knowing that they don't actually race at that circuit? Because it replicates street circuits, the super bumpy roads that get broken up throughout the year. The pot holes, the undulations running through Sebring, bucking and bouncing, coming through the break zone with the car bouncing up-and-down.

Nothing particularly settled in having to master the damping for that, the set up for that, can't do that testing on a real street course, because those get cordoned off just before the events. So what do you do, you go to Florida? Go to the world's bumpiest race track and you'll learn a ton by running through the closest approximation, we have to a street course.”

The three days of testing for the 2025 season saw Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward top the timesheets on the first day, while Team Penske’s Will Power set the fastest time on day two of testing at Sebring.

The 2025 season will take center stage in Florida, with the St. Petersburg Grand Prix scheduled for February 28 to March 2, 2025.

Alex Palou names next IndyCar challenge

AUTO: MAY 11 NTT IndyCar Series Sonsio Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Alex Palou recently detailed that one of his aims for the 2025 IndyCar season will be to record wins on ovals.

The Spanish driver, who is looking to make history—clinching a third consecutive Series title—has downplayed defending his championship for the second year running and instead shifted his focus towards claiming a maiden oval victory as a key goal for the season.

Speaking in an interview with FOX Sports, he stated it is a little surprising that he has yet to taste success on an oval.

"It's been crazy that we haven't won on an oval yet. It's hard to win races, as I said, but we've been close. We've been second, second, second, third, fourth—we've been knocking on that door various times. Especially at this place, at IMS, it's so hard to get a win with 200 laps, 500 miles, and five to six pit stops," Palou stated.

Touching on the challenges of racing on the ovals, the Spanish driver also detailed:

"A lot can happen, and everything needs to fall your way during that month, but especially on race day to try and win it. We'll try to work harder this year—with the team and myself—to get our first oval win, and hopefully, it can be here."

The 27-year-old is widely regarded as the bookmakers’ favorite to clinch the Series title this season. A championship victory would see him equal the iconic Dario Franchitti’s record of three consecutive titles.

