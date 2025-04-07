IndyCar welcomes Kirk Dooley back as new Indy NXT Director

Indy NXT has announced the arrival of motorsport industry veteran Kirk Dooley as the new director of the American open-wheel racing series. The announcement was made on April 7, 2025, as Dooley will fill in the gap left behind by Richard Buck, who left the organization earlier this year.

Dooley will look after the day-to-day operations of the IndyCar feeder series. Having previously worked with IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the 2010s, IndyCar president Doug Boles gave a warm welcome to the new Indy NXT director. Boles' public statement read:

“Kirk’s vast experience will be a tremendous asset for INDY NXT by Firestone. His important work developing talent with Skip Barber, combined with his history at INDYCAR and IMS, will prove invaluable for a series one step away from the premier open-wheel series in North America. We are delighted to welcome him back to the INDYCAR family.”

Kirk Dooley served as the chief of staff for IndyCar in the mid-2010s before joining IMS in 2016 as the director of event operations. Dooley joined Skip Barber Racing School as the COO in 2020 and will be making his return to the IndyCar family as the NXT director.

Richard Buck signed as the Indy NXT director in December 2024 but parted ways with the organization after a three-month tenure on February 24, 2025. Buck had joined as the replacement for Levi Jones, who had left the organization earlier in 2024.

Following Buck’s departure, the then newly appointed IndyCar president Doug Boles and Indianapolis Motor Speedway vice president Jason Penix took over the responsibility to temporarily look after the NXT series. Kirk Dooley will now be taking over from those two.

Indy NXT director Kirk Dooley hailed IndyCar's new partnership with FOX

FOX signed a deal with Penske Entertainment in 2024 to become the exclusive broadcasting partner for the IndyCar series starting in 2025. The response has been tremendous so far with the drivers and team bosses hailing the partnership.

As Kirk Dooley made his first public statement after joining as the director, he hailed IndyCar's FOX deal.

“I could not be more thrilled to return to INDYCAR and assume this crucial developmental role with INDY NXT by Firestone.With rising interest from drivers and teams and a new and powerful platform on FS1 and FS2 thanks to INDYCAR’s new partnership with FOX, it is clear that this series is more relevant and important than ever,” read the public statement.

“I look forward to leading this continued growth as INDY NXT looks to advance drivers, engineers and personnel to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES,” he added.

Doug Boles will continue in his current roles as the IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway president while Kirk Dooley will slot in below him in the hierarchy.

