Insider delivers 'facts' amid IndyCar’s slumping TV viewership claims

The 2025 NTT IndyCar Series Championship's exclusive broadcasting partner, FOX, released the official viewership of the Long Beach Grand Prix weekend, and the significant slump in numbers has been a hot topic of discussion. However, IndyCar insider Chase Holden has brought a new perspective to light, highlighting the positive aspect of the ratings.

The 50th edition of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on April 15, 2025, recorded an average TV viewership of 552,000, which is less than the average viewership of the first three races recorded at 895,000, according to numbers released by Fox Sports. Competition from NASCAR, F1, and The Masters 2025 is blamed for the dip.

However, analysts have now sought to defend the network and the sport, sharing a contrasting perspective. Motorsports reporter Adam Stern conveyed how the Long Beach weekend viewership has risen since last year in a tweet:

"@FoxTV got 552,000 viewers for Sunday's Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, up from 307,000 for last year's IndyCar race on @USANetwork."

Holden affirmed the statistic:

"Say what you want, but here are the facts. 1. The ratings are up from last year. 2. Long Beach race fan attendance was off the charts. Stay positive folks."

The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach race was dominated by Kyle Kirkwood, who clinched victory in the 90-lap race on Sunday, April 13.

Analyst presses for change after F1's engine update - "IndyCar has a once-in-a-generation opportunity"

David Land, an IndyCar insider, gave his opinion about F1's engine update and suggested the premier American open-wheel series should capitalize on the opportunity. This came after the FIA reportedly denied V10's return.

After FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem pushed for V10s running on sustainable fuels, future engine options were discussed at a meeting at the Bahrain Grand Prix between F1, its governing body, the FIA, and the engine manufacturers. The stakeholders recommitted to next year's new engine rules, rejecting a proposal to reintroduce V10 naturally aspirated engines.

Though that bid seems rejected, Land took that as an example to suggest:

"I'm going to say it again, IndyCar needs to make a move. With F1 all-in on OEMs (and OEMs all in on them), IndyCar has a once in a generation opportunity to do something "for the fans". If you're gonna go spec, grab some disillusioned F1 fans on the way down I say."

The 2026 regulations retain 1.6-litre V6 turbo hybrid engines. F1 backtracked from V10 to V6 turbo. Similarly, IndyCar backtracked from V8 to V6. The V10s are an essential part of Formula 1 history, characterized by the iconic revving.

