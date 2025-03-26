Insider gives Hailie Deegan and Sophia Floersch a "maybe never" reality check about IndyCar promotion

Several drivers try their absolute best to get into IndyCar at some point in their careers. Such is also the case for HMD Motorsports Indy NXT drivers Hailie Deegan and Sophia Floersch.

In line with this, a query was recently raised on Racer regarding Deegan's (23 years old) and Floersch's (24 years old) potential IndyCar berths. Well-known insider, Marshall Pruett said:

"Somewhere between a while and maybe never. Floersch, a young open-wheel veteran, was 1.3s off of Dennis Hauger’s pole at St. Pete on her debut and started 17th out of 21 drivers. Deegan, a total open-wheel novice, was 3.5 seconds off of pole, and last, more than two seconds off of the next slowest driver. With four cautions at St. Pete, nobody was put a lap down, but Deegan did a good job of staying off the walls when some others didn’t and took 14th and last among drivers on the lead lap. Floersch was 12th. No way to say what’s in store for them with IndyCar after a single NXT race."

Hailie Deegan has previously competed in competitions like the ARCA Menards Series, NASCAR Craftsman Truck series and also the Xfinity Series. Sophia Floersch, on the other hand, has been part of racing categories like FIA Formula 3, ADAC Formula 4 and the FIA World Endurance Championship. In the ongoing 2025 Indy NXT Championship, Deegan runs the No. 38 car, whereas Floersch participates in the No. 24 car for HMD Motorsports.

IndyCar hopeful Dennis Hauger secured St. Pete win in Indy NXT season-opener

While Marshall Pruett has given a damning verdict on Hailie Deegan and Sophia Floersch's IndyCar hopes, Andretti Global's Dennis Hauger could be in America's highest class of open-wheel racing by 2026.

In his debut Indy NXT race in St. Petersburg, Hauger proved his mettle by winning the race. Following his sensational outing, he said in the post-race interview (via IndyNXT):

"That was fun. First proper race on this course for me, as well. We had a good rhythm. The car was really good, and the team did an amazing job all weekend long to be up there with us. Super happy. Good start to the season and definitely a confidence boost for us."

Indy NXT is the breeding ground from where competent drivers get their shot at IndyCar. In line with this, the 2024 IndyNXT Champion, Louis Foster, is now driving for the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team in the ongoing 2025 IndyCar season. At Thermal Club, he secured P10 in the qualifying session. From Foster's point of view, he has also got veteran driver, Graham Rahal to learn from in the fiercely-competitive 17-race calendar.

