Is there an IndyCar race today? St. Petersburg Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel

The 2025 NTT IndyCar Series kicks off with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on Sunday, March 2 at 12:00 pm ET. The 27 full-time drivers in the field will compete in the opening round on a temporary street circuit in downtown St. Petersburg, Florida. The course spans 1.8 miles and features 14 turns.

The first official track action of the season began on Friday, February 28, following several days of preseason testing. Kyle Kirkwood set the fastest lap in the opening practice session in his No. 27 Andretti Honda, with reigning series champion Alex Palou second and Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin third.

And it was McLaughlin who came out on top in qualifying to secure pole position for Sunday's race. Colton Herta will start in second place, with Felix Rosenqvist, Marcus Armstrong, and Christian Lundgaard completing the top five.

Reigning champion Alex Palou will start in eighth place, with Josef Newgarden starting from tenth and Pato O'Ward all the way down in 23rd place after qualifying.

IndyCar 2025 St. Petersburg Schedule and Other Details

The race weekend includes multiple practice sessions, qualifying, and the main event on Sunday.

St. Petersburg Schedule (Eastern Time)

Friday, February 28: Practice 1: 3 pm - 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 1: Practice 2: 10 am - 11:30 am; Qualifying: 2:30 pm - 4 pm

Sunday, March 2: Warmup: 9 am - 9:30 am; Race: 12 pm - 2:30 pm

Race Details

Location: Downtown St. Petersburg, Florida

Race Distance: 100 laps

Track: 1.8-mile, 14-turn street circuit

Where to Watch the St. Petersburg Grand Prix

The 2025 IndyCar season is now exclusively broadcast on FOX Sports in the United States. For the fans in the US, the first and second practice sessions were broadcast on FOX Sports 1 and FOX Sports 2, respectively. The qualifying session will be aired live on FOX Sports 1. The race will be streamed live on the FOX website and app.

Here’s a breakdown of how to watch the race in different countries:

United States: FOX

FOX Canada: TSN, TSN+

TSN, TSN+ Australia: Stan Sport

Stan Sport United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1

Sky Sports F1 Spain: Movistar+

Movistar+ France: Canal+

Canal+ Germany: Sky Sport

Sky Sport Belgium: VOO Sport World

VOO Sport World Brazil: ESPN, TV Cultura

ESPN, TV Cultura Middle East: IndyCar LIVE

IndyCar LIVE Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Ziggo Sport Italy: Sky Sport

Sky Sport Portugal: Sport TV

Sport TV Singapore: IndyCar LIVE

IndyCar LIVE Japan: Gaora Sports

Gaora Sports Hong Kong: IndyCar LIVE

IndyCar LIVE Hungary: Arena 4

Arena 4 Turkey: S Sport

