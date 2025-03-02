Is there an IndyCar race today? St. Petersburg Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel

The 2025 NTT IndyCar Series kicks off with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on Sunday, March 2 at 12:00 pm ET. The 27 full-time drivers in the field will compete in the opening round on a temporary street circuit in downtown St. Petersburg, Florida. The course spans 1.8 miles and features 14 turns.
The first official track action of the season began on Friday, February 28, following several days of preseason testing. Kyle Kirkwood set the fastest lap in the opening practice session in his No. 27 Andretti Honda, with reigning series champion Alex Palou second and Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin third.
And it was McLaughlin who came out on top in qualifying to secure pole position for Sunday's race. Colton Herta will start in second place, with Felix Rosenqvist, Marcus Armstrong, and Christian Lundgaard completing the top five.
Reigning champion Alex Palou will start in eighth place, with Josef Newgarden starting from tenth and Pato O'Ward all the way down in 23rd place after qualifying.
IndyCar 2025 St. Petersburg Schedule and Other Details
The race weekend includes multiple practice sessions, qualifying, and the main event on Sunday.
St. Petersburg Schedule (Eastern Time)
Friday, February 28: Practice 1: 3 pm - 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 1: Practice 2: 10 am - 11:30 am; Qualifying: 2:30 pm - 4 pm
Sunday, March 2: Warmup: 9 am - 9:30 am; Race: 12 pm - 2:30 pm
Race Details
Location: Downtown St. Petersburg, Florida
Race Distance: 100 laps
Track: 1.8-mile, 14-turn street circuit
Where to Watch the St. Petersburg Grand Prix
The 2025 IndyCar season is now exclusively broadcast on FOX Sports in the United States. For the fans in the US, the first and second practice sessions were broadcast on FOX Sports 1 and FOX Sports 2, respectively. The qualifying session will be aired live on FOX Sports 1. The race will be streamed live on the FOX website and app.
Here’s a breakdown of how to watch the race in different countries:
- United States: FOX
- Canada: TSN, TSN+
- Australia: Stan Sport
- United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1
- Spain: Movistar+
- France: Canal+
- Germany: Sky Sport
- Belgium: VOO Sport World
- Brazil: ESPN, TV Cultura
- Middle East: IndyCar LIVE
- Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
- Italy: Sky Sport
- Portugal: Sport TV
- Singapore: IndyCar LIVE
- Japan: Gaora Sports
- Hong Kong: IndyCar LIVE
- Hungary: Arena 4
- Turkey: S Sport