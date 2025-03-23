Is there an IndyCar race today? Thermal Club GP Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel

The second race of the 2025 IndyCar season will take place at the Thermal Club in California. The 3.067-mile track will host the 27 drivers for its inaugural Grand Prix and has all the eyes lined up on it.

The Thermal Club hosted its first race last year as an All-Star race. It was named the $1 Million Challenge and was an exhibition race. The race has now been promoted to Grand Prix status and will award points for the championship standings.

The first free practice session was held on Friday, March 21, and reigning winner Alex Palou topped the timing charts. The Spaniard continued his strong showing into the second practice session as he finished second, behind Arrow McLaren's Christian Lundgaard.

The McLaren driver looked to be on top of the 17 turns and made into the fast six for the shootout for pole. However, his senior teammate reigned supreme as Pato O'Ward pipped him by less than two-tenths of a second, making it an all-McLaren front-row

Meanwhile, reigning champion Alex Palou starts third, with Colton Herta, Marcus Ericsson, and Alexander Rossi completing the top six for the race start.

On the other hand, Team Penske suffered a horrific qualifying session. Josef Newgarden, Will Power, and last race's pole-sitter Scott McLaughlin were knocked out in Group 1. The New Zealander will start the race 25th, and with Newgarden starting 17th, the two-time Indy 500 winner will start the race highest of the trio of Team Penske drivers at the inaugural Thermal Club Grand Prix.

The NTT IndyCar Thermal Club Grand Prix schedule

The race weekend comprises multiple practice sessions, qualifying, and the Grand Prix:

Thermal Club (Eastern Time)

Friday, March 21: Practice 1 - 6:30 P.M.

Saturday, March 22: Practice 2 - 1:00 P.M., Qualifying - 5 P.M.

Sunday, March 23: Warmup - 11 A.M.

What time is the race today?

Sunday, March 23: 3 P.M.

Where to watch the Thermal Club Grand Prix?

IndyCar signed an exclusive deal with FOX Sports for the broadcast of all the races on FOX for the 2025 season and beyond. Fans in the United States can connect to the FOX network and see the various sessions. The practice sessions, qualifying, and warmup were aired on FOX Sports 1, and the race will be broadcast on FOX.

Following is the list of broadcasters for the U.S. and international viewers of the Thermal Club IndyCar Grand Prix:

United States: FOX

FOX Canada: TSN, TSN+

TSN, TSN+ Australia: Stan Sport

Stan Sport United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1

Sky Sports F1 Spain: Movistar+

Movistar+ France: Canal+

Canal+ Germany: Sky Sport

Sky Sport Belgium: VOO Sport World

VOO Sport World Brazil: ESPN, TV Cultura

ESPN, TV Cultura Middle East: IndyCar LIVE

IndyCar LIVE Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Ziggo Sport Italy: Sky Sport

Sky Sport Portugal: Sport TV

Sport TV Singapore: IndyCar LIVE

IndyCar LIVE Japan: Gaora Sports

Gaora Sports Hong Kong: IndyCar LIVE

IndyCar LIVE Hungary: Arena 4

Arena 4 Turkey: S Sport

