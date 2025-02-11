"Is he made of plastic?" - Tom Brady's awkward photo with Josef Newgarden has fans baffled 

IndyCar driver Josef Newgarden attended the 2025 Super Bowl with his wife Ashley. NFL quarterback Tom Brady was also in attendance and met the Team Penske driver after the game. The two got a picture clicked that has sent fans into a frenzy.

IndyCar's official Instagram account uploaded the photo on February 11 and tagged IndyCar on FOX and Team Penske as a collaborator. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star made an awkward pose in it, leading to a flurry of hilarious comments.

The caption of the post took inspiration from FOX’s Newgarden promo that featured Brady:

“"He's not that handsome." @tombrady X @josefnewgarden”

The caption is a reference to Tom Brady’s dialogue in the Josef Newgarden promo. The promotion portrayed the Team Penske star as a hero, hailed his looks, and suggested that the IndyCar driver has the greatest jawline in sport. This cuts to Tom Brady envying him and saying, “He's not that handsome.”

In the photo, Newgarden dressed in a grey henley shirt paired with black trousers whereas Brady flaunted a white shirt and grey trousers layered with a navy coat. The pose struck by Brady in the picture made him look unusually stiff.

“Is he made of plastic?” former IndyCar driver Paul Tracy wrote.

“Why Brady look like that?” another user said

Image credits: Instagram/@indycar

“Brady looking like a robot”

Newgarden, Pato O'Ward, and many other IndyCar drivers came out and hailed FOX for its work with the promos. The Mexican driver detailed the quirky and catchy nature of the promos, and so did some fans, as they commented about the caption uploaded with the post:

“Of course not, Josef Newgarden is the most handsome man in this photo, only him”

“Josef is much more handsome! Brady just looks weird”

The fans then got back to trolling Tom Brady about the pose as another fan mentioned:

“Tom looks like he doesn't know what to do with his hands”

“Somebody steal that Tom from a wax museum?”

Josef Newgarden is a Kansas City Chiefs supporter and came out before the Super Bowl to draw comparisons with the Indy 500.

“It’s a big moment”: Josef Newgarden explains the similarities between the Indy 500 and the Super Bowl

The Indy 500 is often referred to as the Super Bowl of IndyCar, as it is the most prestigious race of the season. Josef Newgarden interviewed by WishTV explained the high stakes and pressure at the Indy 500 and the Super Bowl. The IndyCar driver said:

“It’s a little different in our sport in IndyCar racing. We have a whole season but then we have our big moment during the Month of May but I think that’s what the Super Bowl is all about. It’s a big moment. Everybody’s putting it on the line. You can feel the pressure of it. You want to get it right on that day.”

“That’s how Indy is too. You got one chance. You’ve been there for an entire month trying to get it right and there’s that one moment to get it right in front of a huge crowd. So, I’m excited to see it.”

Newgarden is a two-time Indy 500 winner back to back in 2023 & 2024. The 34-year-old will be defending his Indy 500 win at the 2025 race for a three-peat.

