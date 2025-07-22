Is Penske Entertainment snubbing Iowa Speedway entirely for the 2026 season

The Iowa Speedway might be another track dropped from the IndyCar calendar. Rumors spread after Penske Entertainment failed to promote the event, resulting in a lack of spectators at the track. However, the 2026 schedule is yet to be confirmed.

Rumors about the Iowa Speedway's uncertainty began early in July 2025. The 245.85-mile track seemed to host empty grandstands during this year's double-header weekend, as fewer than 5,700 tickets were sold for the second race on Sunday alone.

Part of the failure to fill the grandstands was the lack of promotion done by Penske Entertainment. This was the first time the event was held without a title sponsor and a promoter. The effects of the same were reflected on the grandstands.

The track has hosted an IndyCar since 2007 and has gone from struggling to show on the IndyCar calendar to becoming one of the fans' favourite tracks. During the 2022 race weekend, the track, with the help of Penske Entertainment alongside Hy-Vee, hosted 80,000 fans through both races as it offered a free concert to the fans before and after the race.

However, such attractions were missing this year, which could also be one of the many factors that failed to attract fans. Notably, the lack of promotion by the company for the race was felt as the fans spoke about the lack of radio ads, billboards, or TV coverage. As of now, the future of the track for the 2026 season remains uncertain.

IndyCar insider speaks about Team Penske as their 'dry spell' continues

Team Penske is known as one of the most successful teams in the history of IndyCar, but the past few seasons tell a different story. Over the past three seasons, the Mooresville-based team has struggled to keep up with its competitors.

For the 2025 season, Team Penske has had only four opportunities to stand on the podium but has not won a single race this season. While answering a fan question, IndyCar insider Paul Kelly spoke about the team's 'dry spell,' which was unexpected, as it had defined racing in North America.

"I didn’t have the three Team Penske drivers at fifth (Will Power), eighth (Scott McLaughlin), and 12th (Josef Newgarden) in the standings on my bingo card after seven races this season. Most teams would be content with those results, but this is Penske, a team that has defined excellence in North American open-wheel racing for more than 50 years......" Kelly said (via IndyCar.com).

"There are many opportunities to right the ship in the next 10 races, which include five oval races, a Penske specialty. ....But Penske drivers have won just one NTT INDYCAR SERIES title since 2019 – Power in 2022. That’s the longest dry spell since the team went without a title from 2007-13, a period of dominance by Chip Ganassi Racing and Andretti Global, which ironically appear to be teams a rung above Penske on the series superiority ladder this season," he added.

Team Penske seemed to have a promising start to the 2025 season as its driver, Scott McLaughlin, claimed pole position for the maiden race of the season. So far, the team's best result this season came at Synk 275, where its drivers Josef Newgarden, Will Power, and Scott McLaughlin finished in 2-3-4 place, respectively.

