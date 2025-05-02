Is Toyota planning to join IndyCar?

Japanese manufacturer, Toyota, was rumored to join IndyCar, as the American open-wheel racing series planned on introducing a third supplier, for the reportedly new engine, which is being debated for the 2027 season. However, Toyota doesn't seem interested in the IndyCar project at the moment, given the comments made by IndyCar's senior management.

IndyCar is reportedly going to introduce a new chassis and engine for the 2027 season. While the chassis is under development, the engine specs haven't yet been confirmed despite multiple meetings with the manufacturers. Amid this, Roger Penske opened the door for a third manufacturer.

Hyundai and Toyota were the two manufacturers rumored as the third IndyCar supplier. However, the same spiraled out as the officials came out and reviewed the rumors. Toyota Racing Development President, David Wilson, suggested in 2022, that the American open wheel racing series isn't part of the Japanese manufacturer’s plan at least for the next few seasons.

“I’d love for Toyota to get back to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Indy 500 as an IndyCar OEM, but right now, we have no plans to. We’re absolutely thrilled with the opportunities we have in front of us and the priorities we have with this new car in NASCAR and the brand-new GR Supra Funny Car (NHRA). We’ve got our hands full. I don’t see anything changing in the next couple years,” said Wilson

Toyota is currently involved in the NASCAR and NHRA series, and it wouldn't be a surprise if the Japanese manufacturer jumped on board the IndyCar wagon. Nonetheless, based on the comments made by the TRD President, it seems unlikely.

Toyota’s history in IndyCar

Toyota joined CART (now IndyCar) as an engine supplier in 1996 following the success of the Long Beach title partnership. Years later, the Japanese manufacturer moved to the IRL (Indy Racing League) and supplied engines to CGR and Team Penske.

42nd Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach - Day 2 - Source: Getty

Toyota faced troubles in the 90s with the performance of the car, but found its feet in the early 2000s, winning the manufacturers' championship in 2002. The very next year, the Japanese manufacturer won the Indy 500 with Gil de Ferran and the championship with Scott Dixon.

However, after poor performances in the 2004 and 2005, both teams decided to move into Honda power units, forcing Toyota to exit the series, as it didn't have any customer teams. The Japanese manufacturer also wanted to shift focus towards the NASCAR project, and hence shut down the IndyCar project.

A few years later, Toyota also announced that it would be stepping away from the F1 project. The Japanese manufacturer joined as a constructors' entry, and in the final years, scaled the operation down to becoming an engine supplier for Brawn GP.

In 2024, Toyota joined forces with the Haas F1 team as a technical partner.

